Cricket SA confirms Pholetsi Moseki as permanent chief in major win for continuity

Pholetsi Moseki has been confirmed as the new permanent CEO of Cricket South Africa.

Moseki first joined the CSA family in 2019 and served as acting CEO since December 2020.

Former CEO Thabang Moore left under a cloud of controversy in 2020.

has announcedas its new CEO in a move that actually ensures some much-needed continuity.

The cricketing body has not had a permanent chief since Thabang Moore vacated the post in 2020 under a cloud of controversy.

Last month, Sport24 reported that CSA opted to headhunt a preferred candidate after several false starts.

The federation's board then "unanimously" approved the recommendation from CSA's relevant search panel.

"Pholetsi has displayed extraordinary dedication and commitment since he joined the CSA family in 2019. He has been the key link in the leadership chain at CSA, especially during challenging periods. He has played a key role in getting the organisation moving in the right direction," said CSA chairperson Lawson Naidoo.

"The Board also wishes to thank the CEO Recruitment Panel for its thoroughness in ensuring we achieved this positive outcome."

ANNOUNCEMENT ??



CSA is proud to announce the appointment of Mr Pholetsi Moseki as the permanent CEO of Cricket South Africa.



Mr Moseki has been the acting CEO since December 2020#BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/KLewgMgx2S — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) March 16, 2022

Moseki's term will run for five years.

The position has been filled in an acting capacity by Jacques Faul, Kugandrie Govender and Moseki.

Moseki's performance will be benchmarked against targets and key performance indicators that will be derived from the operationalisation of the new CSA strategy.