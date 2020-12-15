CSA confirm removal of Omphile Ramela from interim board

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has confirmed the removal of Omphile Ramela from its recently established interim board.

Interim board chair Judge Zak Yacoob told media during a virtual press conference last week that Ramela was facing possible expulsion from the board that was elected by Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa.

Yacoob alleged that Ramela, who was the South African Cricketers' Association (SACA) representative on the board, was "obstructive" and "refused to accept majority decisions".

"Ramela has been generally obstructive in relation to board matters," said Yacoob at the time.

"Generally, he defended the indefensible and refusing to accept the majority. He seems to make a distinction between what is right and majority decisions.

"And if he feels majority decisions are wrong, then he can continue to fight about them for hours and hours," he continued.

"He does not have the discipline to accept majority decisions. He has been obstructive in relation to every difficult decision we have had to take.

"It has virtually [been] impossible to deal with him. The chance of the board finishing our work was lessened by these obstructive tactics," said Yacoob.

In a press release sent to media on Tuesday afternoon, CSA confirmed that the process to remove Ramela had taken place and that "it was not an easy decision but the IB had no other option but to do so."

Read the full statement below:

"The Interim Board of Cricket South Africa met today, 15 December 2020 at 9am and removed Mr Omphile Ramela as a director.

It was not an easy decision but the IB had no other option but to do so.

Excerpts from the transcript and a summary of what happened has been provided in the interests of transparency. Please find attached.

Further enquiries to Chair of the IB: Judge Zak Yacoob."