28m ago

CSA confirms 2 Proteas players test positive for Covid-19 ahead of Sri Lanka Tests

Mark Boucher (Gallo)
  • Two members of the Proteas Test squad have tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka.
  • CSA also confirmed that no other players in the squad were deemed close contacts.
  • The first Test against Sri Lanka is scheduled for 10:00 on Boxing Day at SuperSport Park, Centurion.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has confirmed that two members of the Proteas team have returned with a positive coronavirus result.

These tests, which form part of the CSA Covid-19 protocol for the tour, took place on Wednesday and Thursday ahead of the team's entry into the bio-secure environment for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka.

CSA stated that the two unnamed players will not enter the bio-secure bubble and will not compete in the Test series.

"The players will no longer form part of the Test team and will observe the Covid-19 protocols, including isolating with immediate effect. CSA's medical team will monitor them to ensure their health and well-being."

CSA also confirm that no other players in the currently named squad were deemed close contacts after contact tracing procedures were conducted.

This comes after the postponement of the sixth round of the 4-Day Franchise Series after a rise of Covid-19 cases around the country.

Earlier in the week, the Titans and Dolphins four-day game was cancelled on day two after a player tested positive for the coronavirus.

Five Proteas Test squad members were competing in the Titans and Dolphins match at Centurion.

Another five Test squad members played in Bloemfontein as the Knights defeated the Lions. The match also saw a Lions player testing positive on the third day of the game.

There had been concerns over the status of the Sri Lanka Test series given that the Proteas' ODI series against England was called off earlier this month after a number of coronavirus scares emerged from within the Cape Town bio-bubble.

The team will assemble in Pretoria to begin preparation for the tour on Saturday, 19 December.

Proteas Test squad against Sri Lanka:

Quinton de Kock (captain, Titans), Temba Bavuma (Lions), Aiden Markram (Titans), Faf du Plessis (Titans), Beuran Hendricks (Lions), Dean Elgar (Titans), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions), Sarel Erwee (Dolphins), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Glenton Stuurman (Warriors), Wiaan Mulder (Lions), Keegan Petersen (Dolphins), Kyle Verreynne (Cape Cobras), Migael Pretorius (Knights), Dwaine Pretorius (Lions), Lutho Sipamla (Lions), Raynard van Tonder (Knights)

Test series v Sri Lanka:

Saturday, 26-30 December 2020 at 10:00

First Test (WTC) South Africa v Sri Lanka, SuperSport Park, Centurion 

Sunday, 3-7 January 2021 at 10:00

Second Test (WTC) South Africa vs Sri Lanka, Wanderers, Johannesburg

- Compiled by Sport24 staff

