CSA crisis latest: England tour to SA could be jeopardised if interim board not accepted, says Yacoob

Proposed interim CSA board chair Zak Yacoob casted doubt over the England tour to SA, starting next Friday.

The proposed interim board was shown the door by CSA’s Members’ Council on Wednesday night.

Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa threatened governmental action unless Members’ Council complied.

According to what’s now being called the proposed interim Cricket South Africa (CSA) board chair, Judge Zak Yacoob, next week’s tourists England might be discouraged to come to South Africa if the Members’ Council does not take the "right" decision at its Friday night meeting.

Yacoob was speaking to the media during an hour-long press briefing by the proposed interim board, where they clarified burning questions relating to their now-tenuous standing as the new broom brought in by Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa to sweep cricket clean.

England’s men’s cricket team are set to arrive in South Africa on Monday ahead of a white-ball tour against the men’s Proteas, which encompasses three T20 internationals and three ODI’s, beginning with the first T20I at Newlands next Friday.

Yacoob, however, expressed concerns of the tour not going ahead after Members’ Council pulled the plug on the proposed interim board on Wednesday night, to which Mthethwa threatened governmental action should they renege on their "gentleman’s agreement".

"I don’t know what the thinking is in England but I have no doubt that if the Members’ Council does not take appropriate decisions this evening, England will seriously be discouraged in coming here," said Yacoob.

"That is another matter that the Members’ Council has to bear in mind."

Yacoob said that they were looking for collaborative solutions to the standoffs, encouraging the Members' Council to take the right decision on Friday night.

"The minister has threatened – and that’s really what the interim board has to decide tonight – in his letter that he will withdraw recognition if the Members’ Council doesn’t behave reasonably in this matter," said Yacoob.

"That’s the bottom line of his letter. If the Members’ Council decides to deal that blow to South African cricket … the trouble is, it’s impossible at this stage to disgrace the Members’ Council without causing serious harm to cricket at the same time.

"They (Members’ Council) understand that problem."