CSA delivers Fundudzi report to Parliament, pleads for confidentiality

Sibusiso Mjikeliso
  • Cricket SA sent a soft copy of the Fundudzi report, honouring their promise made on Tuesday to the sports portfolio committee.
  • The report arrived just minutes before the close of business.
  • CSA reiterated that its contents be withheld from the public as it may have an "adverse effect" to their plans to self-correct.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) met their deadline to deliver the Fundudzi Forensic Services report to parliament's sports portfolio committee on Friday, following on from their promise made at Tuesday's acrimonious appearance at the house.

A digital copy of the much-debated report, which had been withheld from parliament since its final delivery to CSA's board on 31 July, was sent to sports portfolio committee chairperson Beauty Dlulane, with a special code granting access to its contents.

Sport24 also understands that other members of the parliamentary committee had also been granted access via a passcode.

However, CSA reiterated that it was imperative that the report remained withheld from public view as that would have an "adverse effect" to their efforts to address the litany of problems mentioned in the report, as well as open them up to legal recriminations.

"CSA has confidence that the parliamentary portfolio committee will respect the sensitivities of the forensic report," said John Mogodi, CSA's non-independent director.  

"It is important to reiterate that if the contents of this document become public knowledge at this stage, it may have an adverse effect on the continuing process initiated by CSA to address the problems identified in the report and to implement corrective measures."

CSA released a statement on Friday pleading with parliament to the contents of the report secret:

As agreed with the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee (PPC) of Sport, Arts & Culture on Tuesday, 6 October 2020, Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirms that the full Forensic Report was made available to the Chairperson of the PPC, today, Friday, 9 October 2020, for distribution to the members of the PPC. A copy of the full Forensic Report has also previously been made available to the Minister of Sport, Arts & Culture [Nathi Mthethwa].  

CSA has noted the public statement by the Chairperson of the PPC [Beauty Dlulane] to the effect that the PPC will sign a non-disclosure agreement in respect of the Forensic Report.  As such, and in accordance with the recommendation of the relevant Parliamentary Senior Legal Adviser, CSA has requested the Chairperson of the PPC to make a ruling in terms of the relevant provisions of the Rules of the National Assembly, declaring that the Forensic Report is a confidential document. 

As publicly stated by CSA on various occasions and public platforms, the contents of the Forensic Report are confidential at this stage because it is a provisional report, because aspects of the report are subject to further investigation, and because public dissemination of the report at this stage may impair the integrity of the investigation process and undermine the implementation of remedial steps by CSA. It is for these reasons that CSA has, at this stage, released to the media a summary of the report, recording the substance of the provisional findings. 

The DA's representative in the sports portfolio committee, Tsepo Mhlongo, also released this statement on Friday, which called the report "damning" but they agree to sign the NDA clause:

The DA has welcomed the damning Fundudzi report from Cricket South Africa and retaliate [its] call for clean governance and accountability from the Board of Cricket South Africa. We agree to sign a non-disclosure agreement with Cricket South Africa. The public and sport loving people deserve to know what is happening inside Cricket South Africa and all sporting codes including SASCOC which is also facing many challenges of governance. We believe that Cricket South Africa should follow the Promotion of Access to Information Act (2000) to be transparent to the public. The DA retaliate [its] call for the application of corporate governance principles in sport. We will meet CSA on Tuesday for them to account.

CSA added that they would also liaise with the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) about making the full Forensic report available to their president under the similar terms to that made with the sports portfolio committee chair.
