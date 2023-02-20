CSA ditches Mpitsang and old-school selection panel, but coach-only selectors is, wisely, on trial

CSA's new selection structure for the Proteas is only a trial for now.

A selection panel, headed by Victor Mpitsang, has been ditched with the two national coaches, Shukri Conrad and Rob Walter, handed the responsibility.

Conrad in particular is well versed in the local playing landscape, but CSA would do well to heed what happened to England and Chris Silverwood in 2022.

Cricket South Africa's (CSA) decision to overhaul and simplify the Proteas' selection process is, for now, a trial.

Enoch Nkwe, the national director of cricket, confirmed after the announcement of the Test squad for the two-match series against the West Indies that it was doing away with the traditional model of a panel headed by a convener, most recently former Free State and Proteas seamer Victor Mpitsang.

Patrick Moroney, the only other member of committee, has also left his post at both senior and Under-19 level.

Instead, the enlistment of all national players will lie with South Africa's two coaches, Shukri Conrad and Rob Walter.

While undeniably assisting in saving some costs, Nkwe believes it's an opportune time to break away from a past where head coaches didn't have a full say in the squads they'd like to pick.

"I've always believed the coach should have more of a say in selection," Nkwe said.

"[They have a] better understanding of what is required, as long as it's in line with CSA's bigger strategy. It is going to be an interim phase, something we want to trial.

"But I believe the two coaches are the best-positioned people to talk about selection. I have a lot of trust in our two coaches that we are going in the right direction. Shukri and Rob are going to be leading the selection structure with the respective captains."

It's an arrangement rendered easier to implement by the fact that in Conrad, CSA has an existing employee with a deeply intimate knowledge of the local cricketing landscape.

As a result, it would've been debatable whether another candidate - an overseas based coach, for example - would've possessed the nous to take full control, especially without the input of local selectors.

"Shukri has been in our system for a long time," said Nkwe.

"He has a good understanding of the players available to him, be it inexperienced or seasoned candidates. He understands the direction we're all going in. It's the same with Rob, who has previously been in our system and admitted he's kept a keen eye on it, even from New Zealand.

"I have a lot of trust and belief in these two men. In the end, given that they understand our broader philosophy and the playing style of what we want to achieve, it makes a lot of sense to have them assume that responsibility."

That sounds more than solid in theory, but Nkwe's insistence that it's a system that is being trailed is notable.

It is worth noting that England implemented a similar structure in 2021 when Chris Silverwood was appointed head coach, only for it to be summarily abolished in the wake of 2022's Ashes defeat.



