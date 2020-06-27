CSA gets green light to host matches as Sports Minister approves 7 additional sports

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa announced on Friday the approval of seven additional sports to resume training and matches during Level 3 of the coronavirus lockdown.

The following professional sports are now allowed to resume training and host matches:

• Cricket SA

• South African Anglers and Casting Confederation

• SA Gymnastics Federation

• Tennis SA

• SA National Climbing Federation

• Canoeing SA

• Swimming SA

"These Sport bodies have submitted their plans, indicating their state of readiness and their commitment to adhere to stringent health protocols that they will implement in accordance with the prescribed regulations and directions," said the government in a statement.

"The sport bodies are urged to take note of and implement the comments from the Health authorities, as applies to each to each of them.

"We wish to humbly appeal to the rest of the sport sector to exercise patience and tolerance as we continue with the task of processing their plans."

Sports bodies had until Friday, 26 June to submit their coronavirus plans.

This is good news for Cricket South Africa, who were forced to postponed the inaugural Solidarity Cup, which was put on hold as the government did not give approval.

The Solidarity Cup was originally expected to take place on Saturday, 27 June at SuperSport Park in Pretoria.

Earlier this week, the Premier Soccer League was given the go-ahead by government to resume the 2019/2020 season.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff