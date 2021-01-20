Proteas

1h ago

add bookmark

CSA interim board to oppose Omphile Ramela's court application

Sibusiso Mjikeliso
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Omphile Ramela.
Omphile Ramela.
(Lee Warren/Gallo Images)
  • Cricket South Africa's interim board is set to oppose one of its former members Omphile Ramela's court application against his removal from the structure.
  • Ramela was removed as a director from the interim board on 15 December.
  • Ramela challenged his removal at the Gauteng High Court, wherein the sports, arts and culture ministry are second respondents.

Cricket South Africa's (CSA's) interim board is set to oppose one of its former members Omphile Ramela's court application against his removal from the structure.

Things have taken a nasty turn inside cricket's boardrooms, following their appointment by Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa last year.

Ramela was removed as a director from the interim board on 15 December.

READ | Ramela takes CSA, sports ministry to court over his removal from board

"The board unanimously decided that Mr. Omphile Ramela, having not appeared to give any reasons why he should not be removed, is removed as a director on the CSA interim board," said CSA’s statement at the time.

But Ramela, who is a former South African Cricketers' Association president, challenged his removal at the Gauteng High Court, wherein the sports, arts and culture ministry are second respondents.

CSA's interim board released a statement on Wednesday which read:

The Interim Board is in receipt of papers filed by former IB director, Mr Omphile Ramela in which he challenges his removal as a director.  The Board is cited as a first Respondent and the Minister of Sport and Recreation as Second Respondent.  

The Board will oppose the application as is without substance.  

The legal process should be allowed to take its course. Until the matter is heard the Board has no further comment.  

The Board refers the media to the full statement of 15 December 2020 detailing reasons for Mr Ramela’s removal as a director. 

Board member Judith February did not elaborate further to Sport24 when asked about the Ramela court application, except to confirm that they would oppose the former Cape Cobras batsman's court action.

"Whatever the issues are will be aired in court, so there is nothing further to add," she said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
India hailed as 'Immortals', Australia under fire after Gabba stunner
Omphile Ramela takes Cricket SA, sports ministry to court over his removal as board member
Proteas paceman Lungi Ngidi says 'bubbles' are tough mentally: 'It's you and four walls'
Read more on:
csainterim boardomphile ramelajudith februarycricket south africacricket
loading... Live
South Africa Women 120/4
Pakistan Women 0
View More
loading... Live
Bangladesh 47/0
West Indies 122/10
View More
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
41% - 11359 votes
Cricket
12% - 3263 votes
Football
19% - 5113 votes
Athletics
2% - 683 votes
Boxing
1% - 268 votes
Cycling
2% - 635 votes
Golf
5% - 1404 votes
Motorsport
8% - 2325 votes
Tennis
3% - 917 votes
Water sports
1% - 244 votes
American sports
1% - 333 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 892 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo