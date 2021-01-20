CSA interim board to oppose Omphile Ramela's court application

Cricket South Africa's interim board is set to oppose one of its former members Omphile Ramela's court application against his removal from the structure.

Cricket South Africa's (CSA's) interim board is set to oppose one of its former members Omphile Ramela's court application against his removal from the structure.

Things have taken a nasty turn inside cricket's boardrooms, following their appointment by Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa last year.

"The board unanimously decided that Mr. Omphile Ramela, having not appeared to give any reasons why he should not be removed, is removed as a director on the CSA interim board," said CSA’s statement at the time.

CSA's interim board released a statement on Wednesday which read:

The Interim Board is in receipt of papers filed by former IB director, Mr Omphile Ramela in which he challenges his removal as a director. The Board is cited as a first Respondent and the Minister of Sport and Recreation as Second Respondent.

The Board will oppose the application as is without substance.

The legal process should be allowed to take its course. Until the matter is heard the Board has no further comment.

The Board refers the media to the full statement of 15 December 2020 detailing reasons for Mr Ramela’s removal as a director.

Board member Judith February did not elaborate further to Sport24 when asked about the Ramela court application, except to confirm that they would oppose the former Cape Cobras batsman's court action.

"Whatever the issues are will be aired in court, so there is nothing further to add," she said.