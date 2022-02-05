CSA laud record-breaker Brevis: ‘He has been very consistent’

Teenage cricket sensation Dewald Brevis smashed 138 from 130 balls in South Africa's 7th/8th place playoff against Bangladesh.

His tournament tally moved to 506, one more than previous record-holder Shikhar Dhawan.

Brevis’ record-breaking performance is also accompanied by his bowling statistics.

Dewald Brevis’ fine showing at the U19 Cricket World Cup has earned him the applause of Cricket South Africa, noting his performances as brilliant after breaking the record for most runs scored at the age group tournament.

Nicknamed "Baby AB", Brevis scored a total of 506 runs with two centuries, falling four runs short of another century against Ireland and three runs short against England, ending the tournament with three fifties at an average of 84.33.



CSA acting chief executive officer, Pholetsi Moseki said:

Brevis has been very consistent, showing great talent in the preparations leading to the World Cup and it has been great to see his brilliance throughout this tournament. We’re glad to see the hard work that this youngster and the team has put leading to the tournament is paying off.

During Friday's 7th/8th place playoff encounter against Bangladesh, Brevis smashed 138 from 130 balls.

With his 506, he usurped the previous record held by Shikhar Dhawan, who achieved his milestone in 2004.

Brevis’ record-breaking performance is also accompanied by his bowling stats as a reliable off-spinner, scoring 65 and 2/43 against India, 104 and 2/18 against Uganda, 96 and 0/13 against Ireland, 97 and 2/40 against England, 6 and 1/52 against Sri Lanka, and 138 and 0/34 in the seventh-place play-off match against Bangladesh.



"Breaking records at such a young age is a massive achievement, and we are excited to see him showcasing his talent in both the domestic and international set up in the future," Moseki added.

The Proteas leave the tournament with a seventh placed finish, one up from their 2020 finish.



