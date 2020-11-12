Proteas

JUST IN | CSA Members' Council pulls plug on interim board

Sibusiso Mjikeliso
Haroon Lorgat.
(Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed on Thursday that they would not appoint the interim board that was named by Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa last month following what they called "a breakdown in the relationship between the Members Council and the proposed interim board".

This came just 13 days after Mthethwa named a nine-member interim board to replace the one that had resigned en masse in the days prior.

Sport24 understands from sources within cricket that the Members’ Council communicated their decision on Wednesday afternoon, copying the parliamentary sports portfolio committee as well as the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) in on the letter.

"Following various engagements and a meeting on Sunday, 8 November, between the Members’ Council, the proposed interim board of CSA, Minister Nathi Mthethwa, and members of the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, the Members’ Council have written to the minister to raise material concerns about the proposed interim board," CSA said in their statement.

"Matters include several unresolved issues; overstepping and disregarding agreed upon duties, responsibilities and lines of accountability; and ultimately, a breakdown in the relationship between the Members Council and the proposed interim board."

Sascoc acting CEO Ravi Govender confirmed that they had received the letter from CSA’s Members’ Council but would not elaborate on its contents.

"We were in receipt of the communication and the letter is addressed to the minister, not to us," said Govender.

"It is not for us to respond, however, the president (Barry Hendricks) has indicated that the (Sascoc) board will discuss the matter further."

It’s believed that one of the key deal-breakers in last Sunday’s meeting involved the decision to keep former CSA CEO Haroon Lorgat in the interim board, a decision taken by chair Judge Zak Yacoob.

Lorgat is conflicted on various fronts, having overseen the failure of the Global League T20 (GLT20) that cost the company millions in revenue and plunged affiliated provinces, who took out loans expecting the GLT20 to return them a profit, deep into debt.

CSA said in the statement: "Despite CSA and the Members’ Council’s attempts to constructively engage members of the proposed interim board, unresolved matters including a conflict of interest relating to a proposed member of the interim board; opposition to outlined roles, responsibilities and reporting lines as outlined in the MOI; unprofessional conduct; non-cooperation; and misalignment between the Members Council and the interim board, remained contrary to the arrangements agreed to by the parties.

"Had such a relationship continued, CSA would have failed to ensure that it acts in the public interest at all times as these concerns severely reduced our focus on our key business, the development of cricket."

Acting CSA president Rihan Richards said: “Following the concerns outlined above which remained unresolved, the Members Council is not prepared to appoint the members of the proposed interim board to be directors of CSA in terms of the MOI.

"However, the Members Council will continue to work with the Minister, the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture and Sascoc on a collaborative basis to address and correct the ills of the past. The basis for the relationship between the parties is clearly prescribed by the law and requires mutual respect by all parties in complying with their obligations."

