CSA members' council unanimously approves new constitution at last, ending cricket crisis

Cricket South Africa's members' council has ratified the new proposed Memorandum of Incorporation.

This will see the governing body's new board comprised of a majority independent directors.

It will also ensure Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa won't be withdrawing national Proteas colours for the code.

Cricket South Africa’s (CSA's) members’ council at last ratified the long-awaited new Memorandum of Incorporation per retired Judge Chris Nicholson’s 2012 recommendations.

The cricket custodian body has in the past stood in the way of allowing for an MOI that will see CSA’s new board comprised of a majority independent directors.

However, following threats by Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa of governmental interference and withdrawing national Proteas colours for the code, the members’ council unanimously voted in favour of the new MOI at an 11:00 meeting on Wednesday.

"We have now reached the stage where we can move to complete one of the outstanding issues of our mandate, which is to hold the Annual General Meeting," CSA interim board chairperson Dr Stavros Nicolaou said in a statement.

"I would like to thank the members’ council for ensuring that this resolution is passed. Cricket is now poised to move forward with a new governance structure. We look forward to taking the focus away from the boardroom and to the field of play especially ahead of the T20 World Cup later this year.

"We have kept Minister Nathi Mthethwa fully briefed on the latest developments."

CSA said the new MOI embraces modern governance requirements.

Earlier this week, former CSA president AK Khan hailed the agreement by the members’ council to adopt the new MOI as thrilling for the game, which has suffered through series of crises over the past two years.

"I’m thrilled that we’ve arrived at this solution. I’m thrilled for the game, more than anything else," Khan told Sport24.

"It would have been very tough [negotiations]. Nobody wants to give up positions, power, or to share, so there would have been difficult negotiations.

"I’m very happy for the game, particularly for grassroots structures, the transformation effort, players, who are the people that matter, that the officials have now resolved the issue.

"Hopefully, we can build our teams up again. We’re not performing on the field. I don’t believe in making excuses about board wrangling affecting what happens on the pitch, but it does have an impact when people feel like their livelihoods are threatened."