CSA names 24-man Proteas squad for inbound England tour

Cricket South Africa has named a 24-man Proteas squad to host England.

The teams will square off in three T20I and three ODI matches taking place at Newlands and Boland Park.

Glenton Stuurman has received his maiden international call-up, while Junior Dala also returns to the fray.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Friday announced a 24-man Proteas squad to take on England in limited overs encounters.



The teams will square off in three T20I and three ODI matches, which will take place behind closed doors at Newlands and Boland Park from 27 November to 9 December.

The Warriors' Glenton Stuurman has received his maiden international call-up. Stuurman and the rest of the named squad will be eligible for selection for both series.

The 28-year-old from Oudtshoorn has 10 franchise matches to his name, with 35 wickets under his belt.

Junior Dala also makes a return to the national team after a prolonged injury saw him miss out on last season's inbound international tours.

"We're very excited to be announcing this squad today. With the bio-secure environment where movement in and out of the squad will be limited, we had to make sure that we have all our bases covered with the 24 players," Victor Mpitsang, the newly-appointed convenor of selectors, said via a press statement.

"It also gives the team the opportunity to play some inter-squad games just to make sure that they sharpen up those white-ball skills before the series start. I'd like to wish the team and everyone involved all the best for the upcoming tour against England. I’m really looking forward to the summer ahead."

Director of cricket Graeme Smith added that he was delighted to see the many months of hard work bearing fruit.

"I'm extremely proud of the hard work that the CSA team has put into ensuring the Proteas men return to international cricket," he said. "It’s been a long winter and it's really pleasing that we finally have an imminent international tour on our shores to look forward to.

"This is an important season for the team, with an ICC T20 World Cup coming up late next year in India. I'm sure that the T20 series in particular, is going to boast some explosive performances for cricket fans to enjoy at home. An ODI series against the reigning World Champions will always bring a level of excitement of its own. I’m looking forward to an exciting return to international cricket for our Proteas.

"We are also anticipating to have more good news to announce from the Proteas team soon," Smith concluded.



Proteas squad:

Quinton de Kock (captain, Titans), Temba Bavuma (Lions), Junior Dala (Titans), Faf du Plessis (Titans), Bjorn Fortuin (Lions), Beuran Hendricks (Lions), Reeza Hendricks (Lions), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), George Linde (Cape Cobras), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Janneman Malan (Cape Cobras), David Miller (Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Dwaine Pretorius (Lions), Kagiso Rabada (Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Lutho Sipamla (Lions), Jon-Jon Smuts (Warriors), Glenton Stuurman (Warriors), Pite van Biljon (Knights), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions), Kyle Verreynne (Cape Cobras)



England men's tour to South Africa:



Friday, 27 November at 18:00

1st T20I: South Africa v England, Newlands, Cape Town



Sunday, 29 November at 14:30

2nd T20I: South Africa v England, Boland Park, Paarl



Tuesday, 01 December at 18:00

3rd T20I: South Africa v England, Newlands, Cape Town



Friday, 4 December at 13:00

1st ODI: South Africa v England, Newlands, Cape Town



Sunday, 6 December at 10:00

2nd ODI: South Africa v England, Boland Park, Paarl



Wednesday, 09 December at 13:00

3rd ODI: South Africa v England, Newlands, Cape Town

- Compiled by Sport24 staff