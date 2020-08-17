CSA president Chris Nenzani resigns, contract of suspended COO Appiah terminated

Cricket South Africa president Chris Nenzani has resigned.

The board of directors accepted Nenzani's resignation on Saturday.

The organisation has also confirmed the contract termination of suspended COO Naasei Appiah.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) president Chris Nenzani has resigned, the organisation has confirmed.

In a statement released by the organisation on Monday, CSA confirmed that Nenzani's resignation was received by the board on Saturday.

Nenzani had been operating in the role since 2013, but his term was due to come to an end after next month's AGM.

"Mr. Nenzani led Cricket South Africa with dedication and astutely since 2013. Mr. Nenzani has provided valuable leadership, insight, assistance and direction in advancing the game of cricket with a focus on achieving transformation and access for the majority of the South African population," the statement read.

"On behalf of Cricket South Africa’s members council and the board of directors, we thank Mr. Nenzani for his contributions to Cricket South Africa and for being a loyal servant to the game of cricket.

"We wish him well in his future endeavours, and we are sure that he will continue to contribute to the game of cricket."

A new president, the statement added, would be appointed at the 5 September AGM.

Nenzani has confirmed that he will avail himself to a press conference following the completion of the CSA AGM.

CSA also confirmed that suspended chief operations officer, Naasei Appiah, had been officially dismissed following the completion of his disciplinary process.

"The presiding officer found Mr Naasei Appiah guilty of transgressions of a serious nature and his relationship and employment with CSA has therefore been terminated (summary dismissal) with immediate effect," a a separate statement read.

"CSA views the conclusion of this matter as critical in allowing the organisation to firmly focus its resources and energy towards serving the game of cricket."