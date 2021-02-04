Proteas

CSA provides positive update on George Linde X-ray: 'No fracture'

Proteas spinner George Linde bowls against Pakistan (PCB media)
No fracture was detected after Proteas spinner George Linde underwent an X-ray on his finger on Thursday.

Linde took a blow to his bowling hand after Pakistan captain Babar Azam clobbered the ball straight back to the spinner on Day 1 of the second Test in Rawalpindi.

LIVE | Pakistan v Proteas, 2nd Test

Linde left the field and was sent for an X-ray, but the immediate news appeared to be positive.

"No fracture reported on X-ray. Laceration was sutured and protective strapping applied. The medical team will assess how he manages aspects of play from this point onwards," a statement from CSA read.

Pakistan were 145-3 at tea on the opening day's play.

Teams:

Pakistan:

Babar Azam (captain), Abid Ali, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Rizwan, Nauman Ali, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi 

South Africa:

Quinton de Kock (captain), Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis, Dean Elgar, Temba Bavuma, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Rassie van der Dussen, Anrich Nortje, George Linde 

- Compiled by Sport24 staff

