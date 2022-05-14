CSA responds to 'speculation' on Mark Boucher's future, backs him to continue as Proteas coach

Cricket South Africa has released a statement in which it backs Mark Boucher to continue as Proteas head coach.

The governing body earlier in the week dismissed all disciplinary charges against Boucher.

CSA adds Boucher has expressed his desire to continue coaching the Proteas and considers the matter closed.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) released a statement on Saturday evening reaffirming its support for Proteas coach Mark Boucher.

In the statement, the governing body moved to quash "speculation regarding Boucher's position as Proteas head coach".

CSA earlier in the week withdrew all disciplinary charges levelled against Boucher.

The governing body had set a disciplinary hearing for 16 May, with charges that involved racism aired against Boucher. However, in a massive about-turn, CSA dropped all charges.

According to Saturday's statement, CSA is keen for Boucher to continue as head coach of the men's national team.

The CSA statement read:

- The charges against Mr Boucher were unreservedly withdrawn, the effect of which is that Mr Boucher has been cleared of the charges against him, including the charge of racism; - CSA regrets that Mr Boucher had the cloud of the charges hanging over his head but is pleased that the matter is now resolved; - Mr Boucher has the support of CSA and CSA is confident that the Proteas team will continue to make strides towards building a culture of mutual respect and inclusivity; - Mr Boucher has confirmed to CSA that he intends to fulfil the remainder of his contract, which ends after the 2023 World Cup; and - CSA looks forward to Mr Boucher guiding the Proteas team to their first World Test Championship Final, in June 2023.

Lawson Naidoo, the chairperson of the CSA board, added: "We look forward to continuing to work with Mark into the future and we hope all South Africans can come together as one to get behind our team, which we know has the ability to reach the very pinnacle of achievement across all formats."

CSA concluded that it considered the matter closed and did not intend to make further statements.