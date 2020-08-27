Proteas

CSA terminates contract of suspended CEO Thabang Moroe

Thabang Moroe (Gallo)
  • CSA has annouced the termination of the contract of Thabang Moroe.
  • The chief executive officer was suspended by the organisation in December 2019.
  • That suspension was a result of alleged misconduct.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Thursday announced that the organisation had terminated the employment of suspended chief executive officer, Thabang Moroe.

Moroe was suspended back in December 2019 as a result of alleged misconduct. 

In a statement released to the press, CSA confirmed the termination of Moroe's contract was with immediate effect after an independent forensic investigation revealed that Moroe had committed acts of serious misconduct which warranted the sanction of dismissal.

"Cricket South Africa’s decision was based on expert external legal opinion supported by the findings emanating from an independent forensic investigation. The independent forensic investigation revealed that Mr. Thabang Moroe had committed acts of serious misconduct which warranted the sanction of dismissal," the statement said.

"Mr Thabang Moroe was offered sufficient opportunity to provide representations to the independent forensic auditors and to the Board regarding the allegations of misconduct, which opportunity he failed and/or refused to utilise."

CSA confirmed that Kugandrie Govender would continue in the acting chief executive officer role.

Full CSA statement

"Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced today that its Board of Directors (the "Board") resolved to terminate the employment of Mr. Thabang Moroe as Cricket South Africa’s Chief Executive Officer. This termination of employment is with immediate effect. 

Cricket South Africa’s decision was based on expert external legal opinion supported by the findings emanating from an independent forensic investigation. The independent forensic investigation revealed that Mr. Thabang Moroe had committed acts of serious misconduct which warranted the sanction of dismissal.

Mr Thabang Moroe was offered sufficient opportunity to provide representations to the independent forensic auditors and to the Board regarding the allegations of misconduct, which opportunity he failed and/or refused to utilise.

Ms. Kugandrie Govender will continue in the acting chief executive officer role until such time as Cricket South Africa recruits a chief executive officer."

- Compiled by Sport24 staff

