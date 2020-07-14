CSA testing returns 6 positive coronavirus cases, but no players, for 3TC charity match

Cricket South Africa's (CSA) coronavirus testing ahead of Saturday's 3TC charity match at Centurion has returned six positive results.

All participating players tested negative.

In a statement released on Wednesday night, CSA confirmed that approximately 50 COVID-19 PCR tests were performed on players, coaches, support and venue staff during the period of 10 to 13 July at various venues across the country, in preparation for the 3TeamCricket match.

"This in line with our commitment to the Department of Sport, Art and Culture, as well as the Department of Health to ensure a safe environment for all participating in the game," the statement read.

"Six positive results were returned but none among any of the participating players.

"They have been managed by the CSA medical team according to the current Department of Health & National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) guidelines.

"The contact tracing has been done also in accordance and management strategies have been put in place according to these guidelines.

"Our medical team has and will continue to regularly follow up with them to ensure their well-being."

- Compiled by Sport24 staff

Teams! Lineups for the first ever #3TCricket game on the 18th July!



Which players are you most excited to see?



Watch live on @SuperSportTV and sign-up to the website https://t.co/SsaJFqHTvr for exclusive #SolidarityCup content.



Presented by @rainSouthAfrica. #RainStartsPlay! pic.twitter.com/ra80ofugTf — 3TCricket (@3TCricket) July 11, 2020