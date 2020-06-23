CSA threaten legal action, confirm Mark Boucher not affiliated to 3TC Cricket in any way

Cricket South Africa have threatened legal action following a fraudulent document claiming that Proteas coach Mark Boucher is a shareholder of 3TC Cricket.

The national body confirmed that Boucher was in no way affiliated with 3TC Cricket.

The Solidarity Cup, a match between three teams organised by 3TC Cricket, was originally scheduled for 27 June, but was postponed over the weekend with no new date set.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) have confirmed that they are in possession of a fraudulent document which claims Proteas coach, Mark Boucher, is a shareholder of 3TC Cricket.

3TC Cricket is the organisation behind the Solidarity Cup, a match that will feature three teams of eight players.

The three teams competing are the Eagles, captained by AB de Villiers, the Kingfishers, captained by Kagiso Rabada, and the Kites, captained by Quinton de Kock.

The match was scheduled to go ahead on 27 June, but it was postponed over the weekend with no new date set.

In a statement released to the media on Tuesday, CSA confirmed that a document claiming Boucher was a director of 3TC Cricket was false and that an internal investigation would be launched into its origin.

"We will leave no stone unturned to make sure that the malicious perpetrators face the full might of the law," the statement said.

"Francois Pienaar, CEO of 3TC Cricket, has confirmed that Mark is not a Director and that no other CSA employee is in any way associated with 3TC. Pienaar welcomes any forensic investigation into this initiative, should there be a need for anyone to look into and test this," it continued.

All proceeds from the Solidarity Cup will be donated towards helping people affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Full statement from Cricket South Africa:

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has established the existence of and are in the possession of a fraudulent document claiming that Mark Boucher is a shareholder of 3TC Cricket. This information is incorrect, and it is emphatically pointed out that Mark Boucher is not a Director of this company.

This document was maliciously sent to journalists to discredit Cricket South Africa (CSA), its employees, and, in particular, Mark Boucher. We will launch an internal investigation into the origin of this false and fraudulent document and will also lay criminal charges.

It is very important that the person/s who act with the intent of harming cricket are exposed and rooted out of the game. We will leave no stone unturned to make sure that the malicious perpetrators face the full might of the law.

Francois Pienaar, CEO of 3TC Cricket has confirmed that Mark is not a Director and that no other CSA employee is in any way associated with 3TC. Pienaar welcomes any forensic investigation into this initiative, should there be a need for anyone to look into and test this.

Pienaar concluded that all profits raised for the once-off event will be donated to the hardship fund helping cricket people who have been affected by the pandemic.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff