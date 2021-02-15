CSA's interim board granted two-month extension

Cricket South Africa's interim board will have another two months to complete their mandate.

The interim board of Cricket South Africa (CSA) will have another two months to complete the mandate laid out by sports minister Nathi Mthethwa after he granted their request for an extension.



In a press release to media on Monday afternoon, Mthethwa's office confirmed that he had met with interim board chairperson, Stavros Nicolaou and other board members "to take stock of progress made towards the completion of their mandate".

“The interim board, reporting to the members council, was tasked to expeditiously deal with current governance systems, structures and procedures, including a proper consideration of the Nicholson recommendations; consider the Fundudzi report, its implications and consequences for CSA and to take any actions recommended in the report itself or actions that the interim board deems appropriate; review all board decisions taken since 2019 and to report on those decisions that require the attention of the members council and to generally do whatever is necessary and appropriate in order to restore the integrity and reputation of CSA. In announcing the interim board on 30 October, 2020, I further indicated that the interim board is expected to be in place for an initial period of up to three months, which may be extended based on progress achieved,” Mthewthwa was quoted in the statement.

"As the minister takes deadlines that he sets seriously, he considered and was persuaded by the rationale for the requested two-month extension, which was influenced by such external issues as the disciplinary hearings as well as consultations with internal and external stakeholders.

"The minister is persuaded to grant the extension on the grounds stated, he has consulted with the members council and it was unanimously concluded that this is the best decision for cricket," the statement concluded.

A press briefing with the interim board will be held later in the week to outline all the aspects that have been mandated, as part of the roadmap leading to a CSA AGM.