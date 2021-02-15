Proteas

25m ago

add bookmark

CSA's interim board granted two-month extension

Compiled by Craig Taylor
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Cricket South Africa (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)
Cricket South Africa (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)
  • Cricket South Africa's interim board will have another two months to complete their mandate.
  • The board asked for an extension from Sports minister, Nathi Mthethwa.
  • That extension was approved by Mthethwa on Monday after he met with board representatives.

The interim board of Cricket South Africa (CSA) will have another two months to complete the mandate laid out by sports minister Nathi Mthethwa after he granted their request for an extension.

In a press release to media on Monday afternoon, Mthethwa's office confirmed that he had met with interim board chairperson, Stavros Nicolaou and other board members "to take stock of progress made towards the completion of their mandate".

“The interim board, reporting to the members council, was tasked to expeditiously deal with current governance systems, structures and procedures, including a proper consideration of the Nicholson recommendations; consider the Fundudzi report, its implications and consequences for CSA and to take any actions recommended in the report itself or actions that the interim board deems appropriate; review all board decisions taken since 2019 and to report on those decisions that require the attention of the members council and to generally do whatever is necessary and appropriate in order to restore the integrity and reputation of CSA. In announcing the interim board on 30 October, 2020, I further indicated that the interim board is expected to be in place for an initial period of up to three months, which may be extended based on progress achieved,” Mthewthwa was quoted in the statement.

"As the minister takes deadlines that he sets seriously, he considered and was persuaded by the rationale for the requested two-month extension, which was influenced by such external issues as the disciplinary hearings as well as consultations with internal and external stakeholders.

"The minister is persuaded to grant the extension on the grounds stated, he has consulted with the members council and it was unanimously concluded that this is the best decision for cricket," the statement concluded.

A press briefing with the interim board will be held later in the week to outline all the aspects that have been mandated, as part of the roadmap leading to a CSA AGM.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Proteas set for historic limited-overs tour to Ireland
ANALYSIS | Mark Boucher's numbers as Proteas coach: Is he walking the talk?
Ashwin hits century as India near victory in 2nd Test
Read more on:
csanathi mthethwacricket
loading... Live
India 329/10 & 286/10
England 134/10 & 53/3
View More
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
41% - 11910 votes
Cricket
12% - 3533 votes
Football
19% - 5412 votes
Athletics
3% - 733 votes
Boxing
1% - 287 votes
Cycling
2% - 672 votes
Golf
5% - 1484 votes
Motorsport
8% - 2431 votes
Tennis
3% - 990 votes
Water sports
1% - 258 votes
American sports
1% - 358 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 961 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21040.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo