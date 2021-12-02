Proteas

CSA's acting CEO says rumours of India tour being delayed is just speculation

  • Cricket South Africa's acting chief executive officer Pholetsi Moseki said India delaying their highly anticipated tour by a week remains speculation.
  • A report from an Indian publication said the Board of Control for Cricket in India is considering delaying their arrival by a week.
  • South Africa's Covid-19 infection rate skyrocketed from 4 373 to 8 561 from Tuesday to Wednesday, while this weekend's set of Four-Day Series games was postponed.

Cricket South Africa's acting chief executive officer Pholetsi Moseki said India's tour being delayed by a week remains speculation.

This comes after the Hindustan Times reported that the Board of Control for Cricket in India is considering delaying the Indian team's arrival for their all-format tour against South Africa. Virat Kohli's side faces New Zealand in the second Test of their series in Mumbai that starts on Friday and they are scheduled to arrive in South Africa on 9 December.

A worry for CSA though is the spiking Covid-19 infection rate that saw the country report 8 561 new infections on Wednesday as compared to 4 373 on Tuesday.

Cricket has already fallen victim to the virus with the Netherlands ODI series being postponed after the discovery of the Omicron Covid-19 variant, while three second division Four-Day Series games that were scheduled to start around the country on Thursday have also been postponed.

Those matches were slated to take place in East London, Polokwane, and White River, with none of those venues being in the epicentre area of Gauteng where over 6 000 infections were recorded as per Wednesday's numbers.

Moseki said they will be communicating with the BCCI, while also confirming that India will be chartering a flight to South Africa to avoid infection risk on commercial travel.

"We've been hearing things across various platforms, but the BCCI hasn't come to us and it is pure speculation," Moseki said.

"We speak to the BCCI daily and I guess one must wait until there is full confirmation. They are also chartering a flight here and won't be needing commercial flight space.

"We're still hoping to expect our visitors to arrive this time next week."

