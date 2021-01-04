Cricket SA's previous transformation acceleration plans 'on ice' - reports

Two separate weekend reports have suggested that previous CSA transformation acceleration plans have been "put on hold".

Suspended acting CEO Kugrandrie Govender told Sport24 last September that only black consultants would be used.

According to Rapport, the mooted policy could have led to Jacques Kallis joining England.

Two separate reports have suggested that Cricket South Africa’s (CSA’s) mooted policy regarding using black consultants exclusively has been put on ice by the interim board.

Suspended acting CSA CEO Kugandrie Govender told Sport24 in September 2020 that the organisation had committed to using only black consultants for national teams in an effort to speed up transformation.

This came after CSA had met with parliament and the department of sport, following months of backlash during the Black Lives Matter conversation around its slow pace of transformation.

READ | Interim Board suspends acting CSA CEO Govender

However, CSA reneged on the plan after some public uproar.

Interim board spokesperson Judith February was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying the previous board’s transformation target plans and black consultants policy had been "put on hold".

"The entire document adopted by the previous board has been put on hold," February said.

"We are taking legal advice regarding the document and whatever obligations CSA had in terms of it."

In its last round of full-time appointments, CSA named former Knights all-rounder Dillon du Preez as Proteas Women assistant coach in September last year.

The same month, Edward Khoza (CSA Acting Head of Cricket Pathways), Malibongwe Maketa (SA A head coach and National Academy director), Shukri Conrad (SA Men’s Under-19 head coach), Vincent Barnes (Bowling High Performance head) and Neil McKenzie (Batting High Performance head) were all appointed.

In another article, it is suggested that former Proteas batting consultant Jacques Kallis took up an opportunity to consult with the England national team following reports of the black consultants only plan.



Although the former Proteas all-rounder is not directly quoted, Rapport wrote that Kallis joined the England side for their Sri Lankan tour after noting CSA’s intent to use only black consultants.



Kallis was SA’s batting consultant for the South Africa versus England series during the 2019/20 season.

In Rapport’s report, it’s understood that at least one unnamed Proteas batsman wanted to know if he could seek Kallis’ help during pre-season but "the Proteas brains trust did not know what to tell him".

Kallis retired as South Africa’s leading run scorer, with over 13, 000 Test runs and over 11, 000 ODI runs over his 19-year career.

He is the only player to have achieved more than 10, 000 runs and 200 wickets in both Tests and ODI’s and retired with 577 wickets in all formats.