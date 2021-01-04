Proteas

1h ago

add bookmark

Cricket SA's previous transformation acceleration plans 'on ice' - reports

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Jacques Kallis was most recently employed as a batting consultant to the Proteas during the 2019/20 season.
Jacques Kallis was most recently employed as a batting consultant to the Proteas during the 2019/20 season.
Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
  • Two separate weekend reports have suggested that previous CSA transformation acceleration plans have been "put on hold".  
  • Suspended acting CEO Kugrandrie Govender told Sport24 last September that only black consultants would be used.
  • According to Rapport, the mooted policy could have led to Jacques Kallis joining England.

Two separate reports have suggested that Cricket South Africa’s (CSA’s) mooted policy regarding using black consultants exclusively has been put on ice by the interim board.

Suspended acting CSA CEO Kugandrie Govender told Sport24 in September 2020 that the organisation had committed to using only black consultants for national teams in an effort to speed up transformation.

This came after CSA had met with parliament and the department of sport, following months of backlash during the Black Lives Matter conversation around its slow pace of transformation.

READ | Interim Board suspends acting CSA CEO Govender

However, CSA reneged on the plan after some public uproar.

Interim board spokesperson Judith February was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying the previous board’s transformation target plans and black consultants policy had been "put on hold".

"The entire document adopted by the previous board has been put on hold," February said.

"We are taking legal advice regarding the document and whatever obligations CSA had in terms of it."

In its last round of full-time appointments, CSA named former Knights all-rounder Dillon du Preez as Proteas Women assistant coach in September last year.

The same month, Edward Khoza (CSA Acting Head of Cricket Pathways), Malibongwe Maketa (SA A head coach and National Academy director), Shukri Conrad (SA Men’s Under-19 head coach), Vincent Barnes (Bowling High Performance head) and Neil McKenzie (Batting High Performance head) were all appointed.

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - JANUARY 06: Former Stand

In another article, it is suggested that former Proteas batting consultant Jacques Kallis took up an opportunity to consult with the England national team following reports of the black consultants only plan.

Although the former Proteas all-rounder is not directly quoted, Rapport wrote that Kallis joined the England side for their Sri Lankan tour after noting CSA’s intent to use only black consultants.

Kallis was SA’s batting consultant for the South Africa versus England series during the 2019/20 season.

In Rapport’s report, it’s understood that at least one unnamed Proteas batsman wanted to know if he could seek Kallis’ help during pre-season but "the Proteas brains trust did not know what to tell him".

Kallis retired as South Africa’s leading run scorer, with over 13, 000 Test runs and over 11, 000 ODI runs over his 19-year career.

He is the only player to have achieved more than 10, 000 runs and 200 wickets in both Tests and ODI’s and retired with 577 wickets in all formats.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Another classic Williamson ton swings momentum New Zealand's way
India cricketers test negative after bubble 'breach'
Mulder's a proper gem, but one that needs to be nurtured and polished carefully
Read more on:
proteastransformationjudith februarycricket
loading... Live
South Africa 241/5
Sri Lanka 157/10
View More
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
42% - 10991 votes
Cricket
12% - 3102 votes
Football
19% - 4921 votes
Athletics
2% - 655 votes
Boxing
1% - 258 votes
Cycling
2% - 620 votes
Golf
5% - 1351 votes
Motorsport
8% - 2234 votes
Tennis
3% - 871 votes
Water sports
1% - 236 votes
American sports
1% - 320 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 852 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo