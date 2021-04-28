D-Day arrives for Cricket SA's new dawn as new MOI expected to be passed

D-Day for Cricket South Africa’s long-awaited new dawn arrives as the members’ council is expected to finally ratify amendments to CSA’s MOI.

The interim board and members’ council agreed to ratify the MOI amendments, staving off Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa’s threat to withdraw national colours.

Ex-CSA president AK Khan has told Sport24 this week he was thrilled with the agreement that will allow for a majority independent CSA board.

D-Day for Cricket South Africa’s (CSA’s) long-awaited new dawn has arrived as the members’ council is expected to finally ratify amendments to the organisation’s memorandum of incorporation (MOI).

The move, if the highest cricket authority in the land does not renege on its agreement with CSA’s interim board, will allow for a new majority independent board to be ushered in at an annual general meeting.

The members’ council has continuously prevaricated over certifying changes to the MOI according to Judge Chris Nicholson’s 2012 recommendations.

According to a report, the deadline for putting signatures to the MOI changes is at 11:00 on Wednesday 28 April.

While former CSA president AK Khan hailed the move as transformative for the crisis-ravaged cricket governing body, the agreement must clear a 75% members’ council vote to pass.

At a 17 April special general meeting, the vote failed to clear the benchmark and was vetoed on account of six union presidents voting for, five voting against and three abstaining.

Khan told Sport24 this week that he was "thrilled for cricket" after CSA released a statement on Sunday night that the interim board and the members’ council agreed to certify the MOI amendments, staving off Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa’s threat to withdraw national colours.

"Time will tell us whether this is the right move or not," Khan said about CSA having a majority independent board.

"It will certainly calm the waters. We can’t be fighting for three years while the game suffers.

"I’m not a person that likes to apportion blame; I like to move forward. A lot of people have spent so much time, and we’ve wasted so much energy trying to get the show back on the road.

"God knows what the legal costs have been. That money could have been better utilised for the game.

"Let’s now draw a line and move forward and give this new structure an opportunity. Nothing stops us from reviewing in five years if it’s not working.

"But until you allow it to work, we won’t know."