37m ago

Dad-to-be Quinton de Kock to miss part of India Test series, available for ODIs

accreditation
Khanyiso Tshwaku
Quinton de Kock.
Quinton de Kock.
Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
  • Proteas keeper-batter Quinton de Kock is set to miss parts of the Test series against India.
  • His wife his due to give birth in early January, ruling him out of the second Test at the Wanderers.
  • He should be back for the three-match ODI series. 

Explosive Proteas wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock will, for joyous reasons for him and his wife, miss one of the early 2022 Tests against India. 

De Kock's wife is expecting the birth of their child in early January, a delivery that is likely to keep him away from Test action in either the New Year's Test at the Wanderers from January 3-7 or the third Test at Newlands from January 11-15.

Cricket South Africa's bio-secure environment's protocols may also get in the way of him rejoining the Test side, but that will be determined by when his child arrives.

However, he is set to be available for the three-match ODI series against India where the matches will take place in Paarl and Cape Town. 

The Proteas have Kyle Verreynne as the reserve wicketkeeper while the in-form Ryan Rickelton has been drafted into the Test squad for the India series.

The first Test will start on Boxing Day at SuperSport Park in Centurion. 

Proteas Test squad for India series:
Dean Elgar (captain, Titans), Temba Bavuma (vice-captain, Lions), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper, Titans), Kagiso Rabada (Lions), Sarel Erwee (Dolphins), Beuran Hendricks (Western Province), George Linde (Western Province), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Aiden Markram (Titans), Wiaan Mulder (Lions), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Keegan Petersen (Dolphins), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions), Kyle Verreynne (Western Province), Marco Jansen (Warriors), Glenton Stuurman (Warriors), Prenelan Subrayen (Dolphins), Sisanda Magala (Lions), Ryan Rickelton (Lions), Duanne Olivier (Lions)
SA v India Test schedule:

First Test: 26-30 December - SuperSport Park, Centurion

Second Test: 3-7 January - Wanderers, Johannesburg

Third Test: 11-15 January - Newlands, Cape Town

