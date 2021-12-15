Dale Steyn on faking tough guy persona and the toll it took: 'I created that monster'

Former Proteas fast bowler Dale Steyn revealed how he had to fake the tough guy persona that intimidated many batsmen throughout his career.

The retired great candidly shared how that ruse took a mental toll on him that often left him utterly exhausted.

Steyn finished his career with 439 Test wickets, the most by a South African and the eighth-most in the world.

Now retired, Steyn shared some intimate details from his playing days with mental health guru and World Cup-winning cricket coach Paddy Upton on Lessons from the World’s Best podcast.

Steyn’s death stare complemented his fearsome bowling speeds and smooth yet electric action during a career that brought him 439 Test wickets, the most by a South African and the eighth-most globally.

The 38-year-old also holds the record for the most days spent as the worlds’ No 1 Test bowler - 2343 days - a span of more than six years.

Since hanging up his cleats, Steyn peeled back the curtain and let some fans in on what it took to become one of cricket’s modern-day greats and one of the best South African bowlers of all time.

A cut above everybody else

"You’ve got to fake that (the appearance of being superhuman)," Steyn told Upton, who assisted Gary Kirsten during India’s 2011 Cricket World Cup win.

"I created that persona. When I was looking at cricketers as a youngster, I enjoyed certain things like West Indian fast bowlers, who I thought were scary.

"Allan Donald with the sunblock and the [rhythmic bowling action] and Shane Warne with the little bit of banter. I would steal little parts of all of these cricketers that were absolute legends and were a cut above everybody else.

"I wanted them to be part of me, who I was. So, I created this kind of on-the-field persona, this monster."

Steyn also said people would push fast bowlers to have an edge or an aggressiveness about them in order to make the step up from good to great.

But this was at a huge personal cost.

"I would also listen to what people said was required for you to be the best and then I’d think, if I can’t be that, then I’m going to fake that part. I’m going to fake it as much as I can.

"It is exhausting, I’m not going to lie. It’s absolutely exhausting," he admitted.

Scared the sh*t out of these guys

Steyn shared an anecdote of how he felt on one of the days during South Africa’s Test against England at the Oval where Hashim Amla scored a South African record 311 runs not-out in 2012.

Steyn took 5/56 in the second innings to help the Proteas to an innings and 12-run victory over Andrew Strauss’ men.

Few, however, knew how the morning unfolded for the fulcrum fast-bowler.

"I remember playing a Test match against England at the Oval where Hashim [Amla] scored 300. It was day four or whatever and we had to bowl and I was exhausted," Steyn recalled.



"I saw that England had a little about them that morning and I thought, what I’m going to do - in the morning before the start of play England would go and warm up on the right side and we’d warm up on the left - I was going to run onto that field, be as loud as I possibly could, kick that soccer ball, be bouncy and do that for 30 minutes.

"I am going to be in their faces. But I was exhausted. Before I could walk onto the field, I could hardly take one step but I sucked it up, went out there and I did that.

"And then I ran up the stairs, bouncing like I was on gummy berry juice and I walked into the dressing room and I just collapsed. I had to lie there for a while and gather myself before we had to go and bowl.

"Half the job was done. I scared the sh*t out of these guys and I hadn’t bowled a ball yet. I went out and was able to take five wickets in the second innings and we won that Test match.

"That’s the level of faking I had to do to sometimes succeed."