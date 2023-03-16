Dane van Niekerk confirms Proteas retirement, ends stellar career on tumultuous note

Former Proteas women's captain Dane van Niekerk has officially retired from international cricket, drawing the curtain on what was an illustrious career.

Van Niekerk has been at loggerheads with what's now her former employer, CSA, after missing out on the Women's T20 World Cup.

Van Niekerk missed the recently concluded tournament after failing the 2km time-trial cut-off time by 18 seconds.

The confirmed announcement puts to bed any speculation about her future after cryptic tweets speculated on her future.

Van Niekerk, a former and very successful captain of the women's team, was left out of the T20 World Cup squad on fitness grounds after she failed to make the 2km cut-off by 18 seconds.

Van Niekerk had been laid low by a broken ankle that saw her miss last year's 50-Over World Cup in New Zealand.

In a joint statement with Cricket South Africa (CSA), Van Niekerk said it was an honour to represent her country.

"It has been the greatest honour to lead and represent my country. I am incredibly blessed to have led the team through its transformative years.

"There is no doubt that the women's game is in an exciting space and looking forward to seeing this beautiful game that I love grow.

"Often the journey can be lonely, painful, and emotional, but would not change it for anything. I'm grateful for what this game has given me.

"To all the players that I had the privilege to have shared the dressing room and competed with, I will hold on to the memories dearly."

CSA's director of cricket Enoch Nkwe thanked Van Niekerk for her contributions to the women's team.

Van Niekerk represented the Proteas in 107 ODIs, 86 T20s and a single Test match against India in 2014.

The 29-year-old recorded 2175 runs in ODI cricket, with nine half-centuries and a career-best score of 102 against Sri Lanka, while amassing a further 1877 runs in T20s, notching up 10 fifties.

With the ball, the leg-spinner bagged 204 international scalps overall (138 in ODIs, 65 in T20Is and 1 in Tests).

"I would like to take this opportunity to graciously thank Dane for all her years of service and contribution to not only the ground-breaking success of the Proteas over the last decade, but to the overall growth and popularity of women’s cricket in South Africa and around the world," Nkwe said.