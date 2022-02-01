Dates confirmed for Boucher disciplinary hearing as Proteas head off to NZ

Proteas coach Mark Boucher will have his disciplinary hearing from 16 to 20 May.

Boucher faces gross misconduct charges that Cricket South Africa want him dismissed on.

Boucher will be in charge of the Proteas' assignments against New Zealand away and Bangladesh at home.

Proteas coach Mark Boucher's disciplinary proceedings have been set down for 16 to 20 May, Sport24 can confirm.

The coach, who has been in charge of the men's national team since December 2019, will travel with the Proteas for their tour of New Zealand on Wednesday.

He'll also oversee the inbound two-Test, three-ODI visit from of Bangladesh that'll start in the middle of March and end on 11 April.

Cricket South Africa's legal team and Boucher's met last week Wednesday to iron out the finer details of the disciplinary proceedings and they were awaiting a response from Advocate Terry Motau SC, who will be chairing the proceedings.

Boucher's lawyer Mohammed Chavoos welcomed the dates, saying it will afford them sufficient time to prepare their case.

"We welcome this ruling, and it gives Mark the opportunity to focus on his duties as the head coach," Chavoos said.

"It also enables his legal team to properly prepare for the May hearings. Mark also looks forward to establishing that the allegations made against him are misconstrued and unjustified.

Boucher, who represented the Proteas in 147 Tests, 295 ODIs and 25 T20s, faces gross misconduct charges with regards to the 'brown s***' allegations levelled against him by former Proteas teammate and current Eastern Cape Inyathi coach Paul Adams.

The scope of the gross misconduct charges also centre around how Boucher handled the Black Lives Matter issue with the players of colour in the team last year and his working relationship with former assistant coach Enoch Nkwe.

Nkwe had stepped down from his position in August last year and cited concerns with the Proteas culture.

Nkwe, a former Lions all-rounder who became a well-travelled and successful domestic coach with the Lions, became the Proteas' stand-in coach after the 2019 Cricket World Cup debacle.

On the appointment of Boucher as head coach by CSA's director of cricket Graeme Smith, Nkwe became the assistant.

The direction of the disciplinary proceedings will determine whether Boucher, whose contract expires at the end of the 2023 World Cup, will also take the Proteas on their winter tour to England and their summer trip to Australia at the end of the year.