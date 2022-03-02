England-bound Bedingham leaves door open for Proteas despite no call: 'I never expected anything'

Run-scoring machine David Bedingham suggested he'd accept a Proteas call-up in the unlikely event it came despite his pursuit of permanent UK residency.

Bedingham, who has England-born grandparents, is in year three of five that he needs to qualify as a local.

The 27-year-old left SA as the leading First-Class run-scorer and headed for Durham, where he scored more than 1 000 runs last year.

South Africa's leading First-Class run-scorer David Bedingham hinted that he would accept a Proteas call-up in the unlikely event it came despite his pursuit of permanent UK residency.



The Durham-contracted batter left SA for England early last month after playing his final game for Western Province in the CSA 4-Day Franchise series against the Lions in Cape Town.

Bedingham, who has England-born grandparents, is in year three of five that he needs in order to qualify for permanent UK residency and earn a British passport.

Everyone in his family has a British passport, bar him and his brother.

The 27-year-old told ESPN he was desperate to play Test cricket but had never gotten as much as a call from Cricket South Africa's selectors, headed by Victor Mpitsang.

"I'm just keen to focus on scoring runs wherever I play, and hopefully, through that, I can crack it at Test cricket at some stage," said Bedingham.

"That's always been the plan. [Selectors] never spoke to me directly, but I didn't expect them to.

"It's completely up to them. If they were keen to pick me, perfect, but if not … I don't expect any favours.

"If they want to go a different route, then that's perfect too. I was hearing lots of things in the media and from friends saying, 'you turned down playing Test cricket', that type of stuff. That just wasn't true.

"Everyone was like 'he expects to play', 'he expects a call', stuff like that - I didn't. I don't want people thinking that I turned down Test cricket. The plan all along was to get a passport - not just for cricket, but for after as well. Me and my missus like staying in Newcastle and in England, so we see it as a long-term plan to live here."

Mpitsang told Sport24 mere days after Bedingham departed that the former SA Under-19 cricketer's form would have earned him an SA 'A' call-up.

However, due to Bedingham spending the large part of last year amassing runs for Durham instead of WP, he missed out to home-based players.

Bedingham left these shores as the leading run-getter in this season's four-day competition, with 509 runs at a 63.62 average.

At Durham last year, he scored 1 029 runs at 60.52 in the County Championship and won three club awards: the Paul Collingwood Medal (Player-of-the-Year), Players' Player-of-the-Year and Members' Player-of-the-Year.

"When we selected the South Africa 'A' side, Bedingham hadn't played a lot of cricket in South Africa," Mpitsang said.



"He'd just come back from Durham and played one T20 game. We selected that team in October, so I don't understand whether he was supposed to be picked for the SA 'A' side.

"If we'd have to pick an SA 'A' side now, he then comes into the conversation. When you look at the SA 'A' side for the India series, the guys were scoring runs."

Drama

Bedingham said he hoped "to get a gig somewhere" if he continued scoring runs, suggesting that he hasn't torched all bridges behind him in his pursuit of a British passport.

"If I score runs for three years consistently, hopefully, there's a gig somewhere," said Bedingham.

"I don't want to cause any drama. If I score runs and play for whoever I play for, that's fine. I just want to score runs and do as well as I can.

"I really enjoy playing cricket here so my main thing is to play for Durham, do my days and eventually qualify as a local.

"If it works out and I'm still playing well, then perfect. If not, I still really enjoy playing county cricket. If that's the peak for me, that's the peak, but hopefully I can kick on because the main thing for me is to one day play Test cricket and see if I can cope or not."

In the interim, SA's batting stocks have increased after Sarel Erwee's and Kyle Verreynne's maiden centuries in New Zealand and Keegan Petersen's career-defining Indian series.



