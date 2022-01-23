Proteas

23 Jan

De Kock propels Proteas to memorable ODI series whitewash over India

Lynn Butler
South African batter Quinton de Kock (Gallo Images)
Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Quinton de Kock's scintillating century steered the Proteas to a series whitewash following a win in the third and final ODI against India at Newlands on Sunday.

The Proteas sealed the three-match ODI series 3-0 with a four-run win in sweltering Cape Town weather.

Setting a record target chase at Newlands by a non-South Africa side after the hosts were bowled out for 287, India knew they had to make a strong start.

Proteas fast bowler Lungi Ngidi (3/58) struck early as skipper KL Rahul edged behind to slip for nine, which brought in star batter Virat Kohli to the middle.

Kohli and opener Shikhar Dhawan put on a solid 98-run partnership, which saw India score more freely as they remained on top of the required run rate.

However, all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo (3/40) had other ideas in mind as he took two wickets in the same over. Dhawan, who brought up his second half-century of the series, played a splendid knock of 61 off 73 balls before he top-edged in the safe hands of De Kock.

In the same over, Phehlukwayo got the better of Rishabh Pant, who advanced but miss-hit the ball to cover and departed for a rare golden duck.

Meanwhile, Kohli had another promising innings as he top-scored for India, scoring 65 off 84 balls (five fours) before spinner Keshav Maharaj (1/38) got a leading edge of Kohli's bat.

A 39-run partnership developed between Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav before Proteas fast bowler Sisanda Magala (1/69) got Iyer out for 26. 

S Yadav continued to hold the other end with a well-played 39 before he was caught at mid-on off the bowling of Dwaine Pretorius.

Needing 78 runs in the final 10 overs with only four wickets in hand, Ngidi picked up his second as Jayant Yadav gave Temba Bavuma a simple catch at mid-off.

However, poor bowling and continuous extras were given to India's lower order saw the Proteas nearly hand over the dead-rubber game to the visitors.

Pacer Deepak Chahar followed his sterling performance with the ball (2/53) as he brought up his second ODI fifty, smashing 54 off 35 balls (five fours and two sixes).

Chahar's half-century blitz was stopped by Ngidi, who took 3 for 58, saw India only requiring 10 runs off the last three overs.

Phehlukwayo captured his third wicket with Jasprit Bumrah out for 12 as India needed seven off nine balls.

Needing a run-a-ball in the final over, Pretorius (2/54) captured the final wicket of Yuzvendra Chahal for 2 as India fell four runs short of victory.

Earlier in the day, De Kock brought up his 17th one-day century after the Proteas were sent to bat on what was a hot morning at Newlands Cricket Ground.

De Kock shared a 144-run fourth-wicket partnership with batter Rassie van der Dussen to put the Proteas in the driving seat.

Van der Dussen struck 52, while De Kock fell for a brilliant 124 off 130 balls (including 12 fours and two sixes) in quick succession.

David Miller scored 32 before the Proteas lower order collapsed to 287 all out in 49.5 overs.

Prasidh Krishna was the pick of the Indian bowlers as he ended with figures of three for 59 in his 9.5 overs.

Scores in brief:

South Africa 287 all out in 49.5 overs (De Kock 124, Van der Dussen 52, Krishna 3/59)

India 283 all out in 49.2 overs (Kohli 65, Dhawan 61, Phehlukwayo 3/40, Ngidi 3/58)

Result: South Africa win by 4 runs

