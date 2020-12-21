De Kock insists Test captaincy short-term until new leader 'puts hand up'

Quinton de Kock says his captaincy of the Proteas Test side is a short-term appointment.

Proteas management, he says, is looking for a long-term leadership solution.

De Kock confirmed that he will be taking the wicketkeeping gloves in the upcoming series against Sri Lanka.

He is currently the captain in all three formats, butinsists his leadership of the Proteas Test side is a short-term gig.

That was the very clear message from the 28-year-old on Monday.

The South Africans have entered their Irene Country Club bio-bubble just outside Centurion ahead of the first Test against Sri Lanka on Boxing Day, but there is still no clear indication of what their starting 11 will look like.

Two Proteas in the current squad have tested for positive for the coronavirus but they cannot be named due to doctor/patient confidentiality agreements that Cricket South Africa (CSA) is adhering to.

One thing that is certain, though, is that De Kock will captain the side in Test cricket for the first time when they cross the ropes at SuperSport Park.

Shortly after taking the reins as national director of cricket last year, Graeme Smith had gone on record as saying that De Kock would not be the new Test captain.

The obvious thinking that the player, one of South Africa's key weapons in all formats, already had too much on his plate.

Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen and even spinner Keshav Maharaj have since been identified as possible candidates for the role, but given the current climate of uncertainty surrounding sport of any kind, the brains trust has instead opted for a slice of consistency.

This, it appears, is not the ideal timing for a new leader to try and stamp his mark on the Test side, and that is understandable.

De Kock, though, took some convincing.

"The guys called me and when they told me the situation, I understood where they were coming from," he said on Monday.

"I didn't accept it immediately. I did think about it.

"It is only now for this season ... it is not a long-term thing. I think it's until we get somebody who really puts up their hand as a leader in the Test team and they want to take over.

"The guys are looking for a long-term leadership role and unfortunately I won't be doing that, as I said in the past. There is a lot on my plate, but I am happy to do it just for now."

With Kyle Verreynne also in the current squad, there has been some thinking that De Kock taking over the captaincy could see him hand over the gloves and play as a specialist batsman against Sri Lanka.

But that won't be happening.

"I am going to be keeping in Test cricket. I wasn't actually going to keep in the ODIs against England and we were going to give someone else a chance," De Kock revealed.

"We are looking at things again now that I'm looking after the Test team for a little bit and we are looking at ways of getting things off my shoulders, but in Test cricket I think I need to be there as keeper so I will remain there."

The last time Sri Lanka were in the country they stunned the Proteas with wins in Durban and Port Elizabeth to claim a historic 2-0 Test series win.

"We're all very eager to get back onto the Test field. It's been a while and the guys are hungry," said De Kock.

"We don't have a lot of those team members that were part of that losing battle against Sri Lanka last time they were here."