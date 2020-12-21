De Kock: Players have responsibility to keep bubble safe

Proteas captain Quinton de Kock stated that players have a responsibility to ensure that the bio-bubble remains safe.

The Proteas take on Sri Lanka in a two-match Test series, with the opening Test starting at Centurion on Boxing Day.

The Sri Lankan tour is weeks after England's ODI series was cancelled.

Proteas Test skipper Quinton de Kock admitted that players have their own responsibility towards keeping the bio-bubble safe ahead of the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka.

Last week, two Proteas players tested positive for the coronavirus and they were removed from the 19-man squad.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) revealed on Sunday that the remaining squad returned negative Covid-19 test results and have entered the bio-secure bubble in Pretoria.

In the build-up to the Sri Lanka Test series, there were health and safety concerns after the Proteas' ODI series against England was called off earlier this month with a number of coronavirus scares emerging from within the Cape Town bio-bubble.

Although Sri Lanka have arrived in South Africa, Australia's planned Test series in South Africa early next year is hanging in the balance.

Speaking to the media on Monday, De Kock stated that the players will adhere to the bubble protocols in order to protect the integrity of the bubble.

"During the series, we have protocols that have been put aside for us and since day one, everyone has been adhering to it," said the interim Proteas Test captain.

"We have a bit of responsibility but it's nothing that we can't handle. It's a small part we have to pay to ensure that we can host future tours during Covid times. Unfortunately, we as players can't do much so we have to make sure our bubble remains safe."

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka head coach Mickey Arthur insisted that they feel comfortable and safe in CSA's bio-secure bubble.

"We are well taken care of, the bubble here is very good," said Arthur.

"We really comfortable and happy with the arrangements Cricket South Africa have put in place at the moment. The security is particularly tight, we get tested every third day, it's different... but we're well looked after."

Both teams are staying at the Irene Country Club in Pretoria and will be stationed there until 8 January.

The players are adhering to a strict regime of room service meals, social distancing and training in small groups.

De Kock revealed that there will be a third round of testing on Tuesday ahead of Saturday's first Test at SuperSport Park, Centurion.

"We've gotten the protocols a week in advance... It's a little bit difficult these first few days but once we do our next test (tomorrow) and it comes out all negative, everything will go back to normal. It's just a matter of waiting it out and adapting to life in the bubble," said De Kock.

"We won't be mingling and in the same facility as them, we can see them though."

All members and staff on the tour will remain in the restricted bubble during the festive season. De Kock stated that although it isn't ideal, players are accustomed to being away from their family.

"I don't think it's different, most guys who play for the Proteas miss times with their families anyway," he said.

"I think we'll do something as a team, stick together on that day. We are a family as the Proteas. Obviously, it's not the best to be away from family but it's just the way it is, it comes with the profession."

Day one of the opening Test at Centurion on Saturday starts at 10:00.

Proteas Test squad against Sri Lanka:



Quinton de Kock (captain, Titans), Temba Bavuma (Lions), Aiden Markram (Titans), Faf du Plessis (Titans), Beuran Hendricks (Lions), Dean Elgar (Titans), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions), Sarel Erwee (Dolphins), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Glenton Stuurman (Warriors), Wiaan Mulder (Lions), Keegan Petersen (Dolphins), Kyle Verreynne (Cape Cobras), Migael Pretorius (Knights), Dwaine Pretorius (Lions), Lutho Sipamla (Lions), Raynard van Tonder (Knights)

Test series v Sri Lanka:

Saturday, 26-30 December 2020 at 10:00

First Test (WTC) South Africa v Sri Lanka, SuperSport Park, Centurion

Sunday, 3-7 January 2021 at 10:00

Second Test (WTC) South Africa vs Sri Lanka, Wanderers, Johannesburg