De Kock returns as Proteas bat first to stave off Irish embarrassment

The Proteas are banking on avoiding an embarrassing ODI series defeat against Ireland by getting runs on the board in Friday's third and final match in Malahide.

Temba Bavuma won the toss and decided South Africa will bat first for the first time in the skirmish.

The objective of setting a stiff target for the enthusiastic and well-organised hosts will undeniably be helped by the return of Quinton de Kock, who'll open the batting with Janneman Malan, the Proteas' one shining light from Tuesday's 43-run defeat.

De Kock had been rested for the first two matches after his outstanding exploits in the West Indies.

Heinrich Klaasen slots in in the middle order to replace David Miller, while South Africa's need for better control in the death overs has been addressed by handing Northerns quick Lizaad Williams his ODI debut.

Meanwhile, team management have confirmed that the Proteas will be wearing black armbands in "solidarity with those in South Africa who have been impacted and affected by the riots that have taken place in parts of the country in the last few days as well as the devastation caused by the third wave of the COVID-19 virus".

Teams:

South Africa

Quinton de Kock, Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma (captain), Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Lizaad Williams, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

Ireland

Andy Balbirnie (captain), Paul Stirling, Harry Trector, George Dockrell, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker, Simi Singh, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Josh Little