Proteas

1h ago

add bookmark

De Kock's brief stint as SA Test captain to end

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Quinton de Kock says the team is trying to find a way to stop collapses. Picture: Muzi Ntombela / BackpagePix
Quinton de Kock says the team is trying to find a way to stop collapses. Picture: Muzi Ntombela / BackpagePix

South Africa head coach Mark Boucher said Wednesday that Quinton de Kock will not remain as Test captain once the ongoing Pakistan tour concludes.

The 28-year-old was appointed on a temporary basis in October last year until a permanent candidate could be found.

"When we get back we've got a bit of time before our next Test series so we can sit down and make a good, solid call on who can take over from him and release him from that burden," Boucher said in a virtual press conference ahead of the second Test against Pakistan which starts in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

"We will try and get the best out of him."

South Africa have found it hard to appoint a Test captain after the retirement of AB de Villiers and Hashim Amla and once Faf du Plessis stepped down from captaincy in February last year.

De Kock, who skippers in all three formats, led South Africa to 2-0 win in a home series over Sri Lanka before losing the first Test against Pakistan in Karachi last month.

"It's been tough on Quinny. If you're not scoring runs it gets highlighted, especially if you're a captain," added Boucher.

"We're not that harsh on Quinny in this environment. We know that he's a quality player and there's a good innings around the corner for him.

"He has been given the extra burden of being captain and that can be tough and something he's not used to."

South Africa can wait on the replacement of De Kock as captain as their home series against Australia next month was cancelled by Cricket Australia over the coronavirus pandemic earlier this week.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Rain sees Pakistan win final T20 as Proteas women take series victory
Disappointed Boucher: 'We rolled out the red carpet for Australia'
New Zealand captain Williamson commits to Birmingham for Hundred
Read more on:
proteasquinton de kockcricket
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
41% - 11627 votes
Cricket
12% - 3413 votes
Football
19% - 5278 votes
Athletics
3% - 711 votes
Boxing
1% - 278 votes
Cycling
2% - 651 votes
Golf
5% - 1447 votes
Motorsport
8% - 2372 votes
Tennis
3% - 949 votes
Water sports
1% - 254 votes
American sports
1% - 348 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 932 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo