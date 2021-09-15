De Kock's fine form sees him reach career high in ICC T20 rankings

Following his fine performances during the 3-0 drubbing of Sri Lanka in the recent T20 series, Quinton de Kock has risen four places to reach a career-best eighth position in the ICC Men's T20 batting rankings.



De Kock ended the series with an aggregate of 153 runs which included a fine 59* in the final match of the series in Colombo which the Proteas won by 10 wickets.

De Kock is not the only South African player to improve their ranking.

Aiden Markram is sitting just outside the top 10 in 11th spot after moving up 12 places.

On the bowling front, Tabraiz Shamsi remains the number one ranked bowler in the shorter format while Bjorn Fortuin has jumped 103 places to rank 43rd and Anrich Nortje 29 places to move into 71st position.

ICC T20 Batting Rankings

1. Dawid Malan (England) - 841

2. Babar Azam (Pakistan) - 819

3. Aaron Finch (Australia) - 733

4. Virat Kohli (India) - 717

5. Devon Conway (New Zealand) - 700

6. Lokesh Rahul (India) - 699

7. Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan) - 692

8. Quinton de Kock (South Africa) - 671

9. Evin Lewis (West Indies) - 664

10. Hazratullah (Afghanistan) - 636

Others

11. Aiden Markram (South Africa) - 634

13. Rassie van der Dussen (South Africa) - 616

20. Reeza Hendricks (South Africa) - 579

ICC T20 Bowling Rankings

1. Tabraiz Shamsi (South Africa) - 775

2. Wanindu Da Silva (Sri Lanka) - 747

3. Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) - 719

4. Adil Rashid (England) - 689

5. Mujeep Ur Rahman (Afghanistan) - 687

6. Ashton Agar (Australia) - 649

7. Adam Zampa (Australia) - 648

8. Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh) - 626

9. Shakib Al Hassan (Bangladesh) - 611

10. Tim Southee (New Zealand) - 605

Others

43. Bjorn Fortuin (South Africa) - 480

57. Lungi Ngidi (South Africa) - 458

71. Anrich Nortje (South Africa) - 433

