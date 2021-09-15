Proteas

21m ago

add bookmark

De Kock's fine form sees him reach career high in ICC T20 rankings

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
South African batsmen Quinton de Kock and Aiden Markram
South African batsmen Quinton de Kock and Aiden Markram
ISHARA S. KODIKARA / AFP

Following his fine performances during the 3-0 drubbing of Sri Lanka in the recent T20 series, Quinton de Kock has risen four places to reach a career-best eighth position in the ICC Men's T20 batting rankings.

De Kock ended the series with an aggregate of 153 runs which included a fine 59* in the final match of the series in Colombo which the Proteas won by 10 wickets.

De Kock is not the only South African player to improve their ranking.

Aiden Markram is sitting just outside the top 10 in 11th spot after moving up 12 places.

On the bowling front, Tabraiz Shamsi remains the number one ranked bowler in the shorter format while Bjorn Fortuin has jumped 103 places to rank 43rd and Anrich Nortje 29 places to move into 71st position.

ICC T20 Batting Rankings

1. Dawid Malan (England) - 841

2. Babar Azam (Pakistan) - 819

3. Aaron Finch (Australia) - 733

4. Virat Kohli (India) - 717

5. Devon Conway (New Zealand) - 700

6. Lokesh Rahul (India) - 699

7. Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan) - 692

8. Quinton de Kock (South Africa) - 671

9. Evin Lewis (West Indies) - 664

10. Hazratullah (Afghanistan) - 636

Others

11. Aiden Markram (South Africa) - 634

13. Rassie van der Dussen (South Africa) - 616

20. Reeza Hendricks (South Africa) - 579

ICC T20 Bowling Rankings

1. Tabraiz Shamsi (South Africa) - 775

2. Wanindu Da Silva (Sri Lanka) - 747

3. Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) - 719

4. Adil Rashid (England) - 689

5. Mujeep Ur Rahman (Afghanistan) - 687

6. Ashton Agar (Australia) - 649

7. Adam Zampa (Australia) - 648

8. Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh) - 626

9. Shakib Al Hassan (Bangladesh) - 611

10. Tim Southee (New Zealand) - 605

Others

43. Bjorn Fortuin (South Africa) - 480

57. Lungi Ngidi (South Africa) - 458

71. Anrich Nortje (South Africa) - 433

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
proteasquinton de kockcricket
Voting Booth
The Springboks return to Rugby Championship action to take on the Wallabies this weekend. How will they fare?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Boks to win by plenty
16% - 1544 votes
The Boks will win, but it'll be tight
55% - 5140 votes
I reckon the Wallabies at home will get the win
20% - 1919 votes
It's too close to call!
8% - 783 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Showmax
The legend uncovered in Conor McGregor: Notorious

07 Sep

The legend uncovered in Conor McGregor: Notorious
Stream EPL and PSL games LIVE on your phone

07 Sep

Stream EPL and PSL games LIVE on your phone
Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m

07 Sep

Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m
See more from Showmax
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo