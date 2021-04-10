Proteas

Deadlock between CSA's interim board, members' council finally over - Mthethwa

Cricket South Africa (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)
The deadlock between Cricket South Africa's (CSA) interim board and the members' council is finally over.

That's according to a statement released by Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa on Saturday.

According to the statement, the two bodies found common ground after the members' council "reconsidered their position on the desirability of both an independent chairperson as well as a board that comprises a majority of independents".

"This agreement paves the way to the adoption of a revised memorandum of incorporation (MOI) that will hopefully be adopted at the next Annual General meeting (AGM)," the statement said.

"I take this opportunity to congratulate CSA through the CSA acting president and interim board chair for this positive act of putting cricket first," said Mthethwa.

"As has been my position since the appointment of the interim board, I regard this breakthrough as the end of my involvement in the current process.

"As the two points of difference were the main obstacles threatening the April 2021 AGM, I have no doubt that the requisite numbers needed to adopt the MOI by the AGM will be achieved. The ball is now in the hands of the two parties," the minister said.

The statement continued: "It is envisaged that the acting president and the interim board chair will get together soonest in order to not unduly prejudice the agreed timelines and roadmap leading to the election of a new board for CSA.

"Yesterday's outcome will enable the Interim Board to meet their target date to give a comprehensive report, before the AGM, which outlines progress achieved on all the 9 points contained in the mandate given to them by the Minister on their appointment in October 2020. This then means the tenure of the Interim Board would come to an end."

 

