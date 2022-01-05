Dean Elgar defiant as Proteas chase series-levelling Indian target

He took a blow to the jaw, another to his shoulder, but Dean Elgar remained defiant as the Proteas chased a Wanderers record 240-run target for victory over India in the second Test.

The Proteas captain batted for three hours at the end of the third day and negotiated some aggressive Indian seam bowling and deceptive spin to make it to stumps unbeaten on 46 and 121 balls faced.

South Africa still needed 122 runs to win at the close of play, with Rassie van der Dussen (11*) providing support to his skipper, who will need it if Elgar is to produce another trademark match-winning knock.

At 118/2 and two days to play, the Proteas looked in a decent position to hunt down India’s total, whom they bowled out for 266 in the second innings.

Elgar pounced on anything on his pads, remained prudent and stingy with his wicket, not forgetting to take his singles when on offer.

He was the embodiment of a captain’s refusal to let the ship sink or the batting order to wilt as it's done repeatedly.

After all, South Africa must win to level the series after India took the first Test honours in Centurion, with one Newlands Test to go.

Jasprit Bumrah put him through the toughest test when his booming bouncer hit Elgar square on his jaw and neck ridge. Mohammed Shami added another bruising blow to Elgar's shoulder but he refused to give in to the barrage.

South Africa searching for partnerships

It’s rudimentary, but the Proteas seemed to have forgotten during the series that partnerships take you quite far in cricket.

Whenever they seemed to string a partnership that would hand them a clear advantage, India produced a match-turning breakthrough.

As such, the Proteas have not held the upper hand with the bat since the series began. Head coach Mark Boucher will hope this changes on day four.

Elgar and Markram put together 47 runs, the most they’ve cobbled in this series so far. But it wasn’t enough to put SA in control.

Markram began as the aggressor of the openers but couldn’t handle Shardul Thakur’s good length and misjudged one that hit his back leg, plumb in front.

Thakur had two close lbw shaves in the same over, pitching the ball around the same area outside Markram’s off stump and zipping it sharply into the right-hander.

After Markram (31) left, Elgar and Keegan Petersen knuckled down to build a promising second-wicket partnership.

Petersen was keen to add to his impressive, breakout maiden half-centurion from the first innings and looked measured against the Indian pace attack.

Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, however, quashed the threat when he trapped Petersen in front for 28, ending his and Elgar’s 46-run stand.

Scores in brief:

India: 202 all out (KL Rahul 50, Ravichandran Ashwin 46, Marco Jansen 4/31, Duanne Olivier 3/64, Kagiso Rabada 3/64)

SA: 229 all out (Keegan Petersen 62, Temba Bavuma 51, Shardul Thakur 7/61, Mohammed Shami 2/52)

India (2nd innings): 266 all out (Ajinkya Rahane 58, Cheteshwar Pujara 53, Kagiso Rabada 3/77, Lungi Ngidi 3/43, Marco Jansen 3/67)

SA (2nd innings): 118/2 (Dean Elgar 46*, Aiden Markram 31, Ravichandran Ashwin 1/14, Shardul Thakur 1/24)