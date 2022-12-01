Dean Elgar knows runs will be a premium in Australia: 'We haven't been good enough with the bat'

Proteas Test captain Dean Elgar said runs will be at a premium for them in this month's Test series against Australia.

The Proteas leave for Australia on Thursday on the back of decent Test form but a chronic lack of 100s.

Australia already recorded two double hundreds in their ongoing Test against the West Indies in Perth.

Proteas Test skipper Dean Elgar admitted they need to get their batting books in order for their forthcoming Test series against Australia later this month.

Elgar and vice-captain Temba Bavuma are the only batters with Test experience in Australia, with Elgar having scored a 100 in Perth on the 2016 tour.

South Africa only have two Test 100s in the bank this year and both were scored in the same match by Kyle Verreynne (136*) and Sarel Erwee (108) in the second Test against New Zealand in late February and early March.

The Proteas have had a decent Test year despite a lack of 100s, but that caught up with them in the England series where the bowler-friendly conditions and England's experienced attack caught up with them.

READ | Bye Elgar, hello Quinny and Rilee: New report shows traditional cricket contracts are dead

With Australian conditions always showing an element of friendliness through Australia racking up 598/4 against the West Indies on the back of double 100s by Marnus Labuschagne (204) and Steven Smith (200*), Elgar said the batters understood their assignment and how it needed to give their world-class bowling attack a chance.

"Runs on the board are key in Australia, especially with the bowling line-up that we have. We have to allow them to take 20 wickets," Elgar said.

"It's also general Test cricket and if the wickets are good, we really have to cash in. We haven't been good enough with the bat and that speaks for itself.

"I'm not going to shy away from that, and batters have to take responsibility. At the end of the day, it's their careers in their hands.

"They're playing for South Africa and there are a lot of guys who want to play for South Africa who [are] champing at the bit and knocking hard on the door.

"It's up to our batters now who have been given the responsibility to be accountable for their jobs. They need to hammer it down.

"I'm pretty sure the guys are mindful, and their responses will be good."

The 2-1 England series reversal also put the Proteas on the back foot from a World Test Championship table perspective, but they're still in control of their own fates.

While most Test nations are in action, the Proteas are still second on the log, with their Test engagement only starting on 17 December in Brisbane.

READ | Gibbs runs the rule over Proteas' tour Down Under: 'I can't see us winning, let alone drawing'

Elgar said keeping their WTC aspiration intact was a nice-to-have, but it can only be guided by how well they do in the series.

"Not a lot. One needs to focus on the first, second, and third games," Elgar said.

"If you focus too much down the line, you'll miss out on opportunities along the way. There's a great incentive in qualifying for the final as we're in a good space from a log perspective.

"My focus is to prepare well and give everyone the best opportunity to be ready for the 17th. If we nail our basics and follow our processes, the end result will look after itself."



