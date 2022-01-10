Proteas

Dean Elgar on 'massive' Newlands decider: 'It'll be the biggest Test win of my career'

Lynn Butler
South African batter Dean Elgar (AFP)
PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP
  • Proteas skipper Dean Elgar says that the deciding Test match against India at Newlands will be massive for South Africa.
  • Elgar admits that if the Proteas prevail in Cape Town, it'll be the biggest Test win of his career to date.
  • India has never won a Test match at Newlands and Elgar hopes the Proteas can defeat the world number one India to take the series.

Proteas skipper Dean Elgar admits that if South Africa defeats India in the third and final Test at Newlands, it'll be the biggest Test win of his playing career.

The Proteas bounced back last week in the second Test with a seven-wicket win to level the Test series 1-1 and set up a decider for Cape Town from Tuesday.

Elgar, who led his side with an unbeaten 96 to the win at the Wanderers, understands the importance of delivering at Newlands and defeating the number one Test side in the world.

"It would be the biggest Test win in my playing career so far," said Elgar in a pre-Test press conference on Monday.

"Obviously, that comes with the leadership in captaincy and having a bit more influence with regards to our players group. It would be massive for us."

The Test series win will also help the Proteas efforts in the World Test Championship and Elgar believes his side are heading in the right direction.

"We've put in so much hard work over the last few months and have been playing good cricket until now - though a lot of things haven't gone our way. We needed some momentum to go our way, we've been doing things right and are ticking the boxes that we've set ourselves as best as we can," said Elgar.

"What we done in the last Test speaks massively and heading into this Test, we need to focus on session by session or every hour...

"Winning the series 2-1 and beating world number one Test will be huge, even if it's in your own backyard. It is still going to speak volumes  for our players group and the Proteas badge."

READ | Kohli back fit but India lose Siraj for third Test at Newlands

In a change of script for the final Test in Cape Town, India sit with a dismal record at Newlands, having never won a Test match in five attempts since 1992 - with South Africa winning three.

Elgar believes that his side will be buoyed by their Wanderers win and hopes they can maintain their unbeaten home Test record against India.

"This Test match is potentially the biggest we've had in a few years. Test cricket is always going to have intensity so I don't think there's going to be a lack of it," said Elgar.

"Test cricket still demands a high level of intensity and you have to maintain that throughout five days. It's not always possible, but you have to be consistent with implementing that intensity."

Elgar says that the Proteas won't be making many changes ahead of the Test series decider in Cape Town.

"With everyone fit and condition-wise, I don't think we'll be making too much household changes. Competing in a big Test series, we're trying to be as stable as possible and try and implement a fair selection towards our environment if we want to be consistent with our results."

Toss on Tuesday is at 10:00 with play scheduled at 10:30.

Squads:

South Africa

Dean Elgar (captain, Titans), Temba Bavuma (vice-captain, Lions), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper, Titans), Kagiso Rabada (Lions), Sarel Erwee (Dolphins), Beuran Hendricks (Western Province), George Linde (Western Province), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Aiden Markram (Titans), Wiaan Mulder (Lions), Keegan Petersen (Dolphins), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions), Kyle Verreynne (Western Province), Marco Jansen (Warriors), Glenton Stuurman (Warriors), Prenelan Subrayen (Dolphins), Sisanda Magala (Lions), Ryan Rickelton (Lions), Duanne Olivier (Lions).

India

Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj

Standby Players: Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Arzan Nagwaswalla.

