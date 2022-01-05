'Dean's a tough cookie who loves Test cricket,' says SA batting coach as big day looms

Proteas batting consultant Justin Sammons said Dean Elgar's wicket holds to the key to how they manage their chase on day four of the second Test against India.

The Proteas closed day three on 118/2, needing a further 122 runs to square the series.

Elgar, in his own special way, has already sparkled in the fourth innings for the Proteas in this series already.

Dean Elgar now stands between South Africa losing their first Test series at home against India and taking the series all-square to Newlands next week.



With SA needing a further 122 runs to win on what will be the fourth and final day of the second Test against India at the Wanderers on Thursday, there will be a result unless rain of biblical proportions intervenes.

That it's rained in Johannesburg during the Test is true, but it's been in the morning or overnight and that's allowed three days of unhindered play.

SCORECARD | South Africa v India, Second Test, Day Three

Elgar, who took blows to the head and body like a boxer hanging onto their title, remained unbeaten and unbowed.

Like in the first Test where he made a priceless 77, he's the wicket India's heat-seeking bowlers will target to disrupt SA's chase of 240.

SA's batting consultant Justin Sammons understood the need for Elgar to guard his wicket for the Proteas to have a chance of victory.

He holds the keys to SA's success and a squared series ahead of next week's third Test at Newlands.

"He's massively important in terms of having someone bat through for the rest of the innings. That is key," Sammons said.

"That allows for partnerships to be formed and just having someone of his character at the crease for the guys to be batting with is massively important.

"Leadership and his one in particular will go a long way in getting us over the line on the final day."

Elgar received medical attention after he took a Jasprit Bumrah delivery on the jaw and helmet grille.

He was also hit on the elbow as he embarked on the road less travelled in terms of collecting gritty, but important runs.

A cheerful Sammons, who has been enlisted as SA's batting coach until the end of the 2021/22 summer, said the heat of being hit brought the best out of Elgar.

"He definitely is a tough cookie and he is a competitor at heart," Sammons said.

"That's what he loves, the competitiveness, the competitive nature of Test cricket and the test that it is.

"It brings the best out of him and it allows his character to shine through."

Scores in brief:

India: 202 all out (KL Rahul 50, Ravichandran Ashwin 46, Marco Jansen 4/31, Duanne Olivier 3/64, Kagiso Rabada 3/64)

SA: 229 all out (Keegan Petersen 62, Temba Bavuma 51, Shardul Thakur 7/61, Mohammed Shami 2/52)

India (2nd innings): 266 all out (Ajinkya Rahane 58, Cheteshwar Pujara 53, Kagiso Rabada 3/77, Lungi Ngidi 3/43, Marco Jansen 3/67)

SA (2nd innings): 118/2 (Dean Elgar 46*, Aiden Markram 31, Ravichandran Ashwin 1/14, Shardul Thakur 1/24)

South Africa needs 122 more runs to win