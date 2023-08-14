1h ago

Dewald Brevis earns maiden Proteas call-up for Australia series

Lynn Butler
  • Batting star Dewald Brevis has been called up for the Proteas' T20I and ODI series against Australia.
  • South Africa play three T20Is and five ODIs against Australia.
  • Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller will not feature in the T20Is, but will return for the ODIs.

Batting sensation Dewald Brevis has earned his maiden Proteas call-up ahead of South Africa's white-ball tour against Australia.

The Proteas will compete in three T20Is at Kingsmead and five ODIs against the Aussies from 30 August to 17 September.

Titans batter Brevis has been called up to both white-ball squads since making a name for himself during the U19 Cricket World Cup and the CSA T20 Challenge.

The 20-year-old has impressed in T20 leagues around the world and currently holds the record for the highest individual domestic T20 score in South Africa - 162 off 57 balls - which he struck during last season's CSA T20 Challenge.

Brevis also enjoyed some success in the recent SA 'A' tour to Sri Lanka, where he hit a 71-ball 98 in the first unofficial 50-over match.

Joining Brevis in the T20I squad for the first time are his Titans teammate, Donovan Ferreira, and Warriors' batter Matthew Breetzke.

Proteas T20I squad against Australia:

Aiden Markram (captain, Titans), Temba Bavuma (Lions), Matthew Breetzke (Warriors), Dewald Brevis (Titans), Gerald Coetzee (Titans), Donovan Ferreira (Titans), Bjorn Fortuin (Lions), Reeza Hendricks (Lions), Marco Jansen (Warriors), Sisanda Magala (Lions), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Tristan Stubbs (Warriors), Lizaad Williams (Titans) and Rassie van der Dussen (Lions)

Proteas ODI squad against Australia:

Temba Bavuma (captain, Lions), Dewald Brevis (Titans), Gerald Coetzee (Titans), Quinton de Kock (Titans), Bjorn Fortuin (Lions), Reeza Hendricks (Lions), Marco Jansen (Warriors), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), Sisanda Magala (Lions), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Titans), David Miller (Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Wayne Parnell (Western Province), Kagiso Rabada (Lions), Tristan Stubbs (Warriors), and Rassie van der Dussen (Lions)

Keshav Maharaj has been included for the second and third T20Is, as well as the ODI squad as the spinner continues his comeback from a ruptured left Achilles tendon.

Meanwhile, Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada are rested for the T20I series and will return for the ODI series in the build-up to this year's Cricket World Cup in India.

The 15-player squad for the World Cup will be announced on 5 September.

Proteas white-ball head coach Rob Walter has the team's future prospects in mind as he looks to give youngsters the opportunity to shine at international level.

"We are looking for opportunities to grow our base of players, and the T20I series against Australia is a perfect chance to give some of the rising cricketers in the country the chance to show us what they are capable of," said Walter.

"For this reason, we have included players such as Dewald, Donovan and Matthew. These are guys who have been performing consistently week-in and week-out domestically, so we are now looking forward to seeing what they can do at the next level.

"They also possess a particular skill set that fits into the way we are looking to play the game moving forward."

T20I Series

Wednesday, 30 August - 18:00 - South Africa vs Australia at Kingsmead Stadium, Durban

Friday, 01 September - 18:00 - South Africa vs Australia at Kingsmead Stadium, Durban

Sunday, 03 September – 14:00 - South Africa vs Australia at Kingsmead Stadium, Durban

ODI Series

Thursday, 07 September - 13:00 - South Africa vs Australia at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

Saturday, 09 September - 13:00 - South Africa vs Australia at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

Tuesday, 12 September - 13:00 - South Africa vs Australia at JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom

Friday, 15 September - 13:00 - South Africa vs Australia at SuperSport Park, Centurion

Sunday, 17 September - 10:00 - South Africa vs Australia at Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg


