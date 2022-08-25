'Did he think Temba was back?' - Twitter stumped by skittled Proteas' decision to bat first

The Proteas, to the frustration of their supporters, wasted little time going from heroes to zeroes in subsiding to 151 all out on the opening day of the second Test against England on Thursday at Old Trafford.

Naturally, South Africa's stark change in fortunes following their innings and 13 runs victory last week at Lord's set social media ablaze, specifically because of a hotly debated decision by Dean Elgar to bat first after winning the toss.

The selection of a second spinner in Simon Harmer at the expense of Marco Jansen looked sound enough given the expectation of a dry, bouncy surface, with observers noting the strapping off-spinner could become a threat with his bounce.

Yet while the Proteas would've enjoyed Harmer and Keshav Maharaj bowling in tandem in the last innings, it became abundantly clear that Elgar's investment in the plan perhaps clouded the more obvious option to simply follow the recipe from Lord's.

Needless to say, Twitter users were quick to point out how badly things backfired.

Winning the toss is not always an advantage in England.#ENGvSA #ENGvsSA #Cricket — The Cricket Digest (@thecricketdig) August 25, 2022

Can bet on two things when the Proteas are playing.

1. A disaster with the bat

2. The bowlers being made to earn every cent of their salary#ENGvSA — Simphiwe (@SimAllout) August 25, 2022

An innings defeat is loading here for the Proteas #ENGvSA — Terry Mthembu ®? (@Terrypedia) August 25, 2022

Genuine question, did Dean Elgar think Temba was back in the playing XI when he chose to bat today??? Absolute shocker of a decision this, and even more shocking batting display from the Proteas! #ENGvSA #ENGvsSA #CricketTwitter — Abinaya (@abs19931) August 25, 2022

#ENGvSA SA made a blunder on chosing to bowl after winning the test after a comfortable win in the last test. Considering the major takeaway for SA in the last match was the sheer pace bowling , they should have chosen to bowl irrespective of the conditions.#SAcollapse — thefifthgradecricketer (@magesh_152196) August 25, 2022

But some users could find some amusing and mitigating to say...

match is not end yet until England bats #ENGvSA — ?? (@_cummo) August 25, 2022

One thing about Rabada is he consistently outscores someone in the top 4.#ENGvSA — Klass Savage (@KlassSavage) August 25, 2022

I hope people do not point to selection of Harmer over Jansen as the reason a 1st innings failure. Batting 1st is also not the reason - we should be good enough for toss to be irrelevant. Our middle order was given a test & they failed. Time to consider changes #ENGvSA #sscricket — Kelly R (@KelRo736) August 25, 2022

