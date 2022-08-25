Proteas

'Did he think Temba was back?' - Twitter stumped by skittled Proteas' decision to bat first

Dean Elgar. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
The Proteas, to the frustration of their supporters, wasted little time going from heroes to zeroes in subsiding to 151 all out on the opening day of the second Test against England on Thursday at Old Trafford.

Naturally, South Africa's stark change in fortunes following their innings and 13 runs victory last week at Lord's set social media ablaze, specifically because of a hotly debated decision by Dean Elgar to bat first after winning the toss.

SCORECARD | England v Proteas - 2nd Test

The selection of a second spinner in Simon Harmer at the expense of Marco Jansen looked sound enough given the expectation of a dry, bouncy surface, with observers noting the strapping off-spinner could become a threat with his bounce.

Yet while the Proteas would've enjoyed Harmer and Keshav Maharaj bowling in tandem in the last innings, it became abundantly clear that Elgar's investment in the plan perhaps clouded the more obvious option to simply follow the recipe from Lord's.

Needless to say, Twitter users were quick to point out how badly things backfired.

But some users could find some amusing and mitigating to say...

And, of course, the English could celebrate this....

