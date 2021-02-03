Disappointed Boucher: 'We rolled out the red carpet for Australia'

Proteas head coach Mark Boucher said they rolled out the red carpet for their visitors to ensure the tour went ahead, including giving up their bubble comforts.

Cricket Australia pulled out of the three-Test tour to South Africa on Tuesday out of "Covid fears".

Boucher said the news of Australia’s withdrawal wouldn’t hamper preparation for the second Test versus Pakistan starting on Thursday.

In expressing his deep disappointment at Australia pulling out of their tour to South Africa, Proteas head coach Mark Boucher said they rolled out the red carpet for their visitors to ensure the tour went ahead.

Australia was meant to arrive in South Africa this month for a three-Test tour but Cricket Australia (CA) withdrew from the anticipated series due to "Covid fears".

Boucher echoed Cricket South Africa (CSA) director of cricket Graeme Smith’s disappointment that the tour wasn’t going ahead, especially after the Proteas gave up their home comforts and much more to accommodate their visitors.

"There’s probably a feeling that we were laying down the red carpet for Australia, which is frustrating at times," said Boucher.

"After all of that, having it postponed, is very disappointing and disruptive regarding our plans going forward.

"We had made a lot of plans and there was a lot of planning going into the Australian tour back home.

"We haven’t really been a part of that but it seems to be that a lot of goal-posts were being moved for that tour.

"For example, the one positive that came out of the bubble against Sri Lanka was, the hotel we stayed at (Irene Country Lodge) was great for us as South Africans.

"It suited our needs and the cultural way we are, being outdoorsy.

"We even surrendered that to Australia."

Smith said: "We also committed to importing an Australian tracking system at great cost to ensure proper tracking of close contacts in the event of a positive test.

"The touring team was also going to be granted VIP access through the airports, after government intervention to ensure this privilege.

"These are just some of the protocols that CSA was to put in place. We had really gone the extra mile to make sure that the tour would proceed."

With Boucher’s Proteas already engrossed in a two-Test series in Pakistan, to be followed by a T20I series, the team was going to be split between a Test squad and a T20 squad.

The Proteas Test squad was set to leave Pakistan at the conclusion of the second Test in Rawalpindi, to quarantine and prepare for the Aussies back home, while the T20I squad flew into Pakistan to finish the tour off.

The coach said the cement on those plans was too dry to alter them, therefore the squad split would go ahead as planned.

"We won’t be keeping any Test players in Pakistan," Boucher said.

"It would mean bubble inter-mingling. That’s not going to happen.

"In management, myself, (bowling coach) Charl Langeveldt and (media manager) Sipokazi Sokanyile will be staying over and looking after the T20 squad that has arrived.

"It’s not ideal. There’s been a lot of planning that’s gone into the two tours and also going back and quarantining for Australia.

"The planning is all there [but] we were told at a very late moment that this was not going to happen.

"It’s difficult for us to start changing plans when there’s a T20 around the corner.

"We’re going to keep the players as is and one or two of our management will stay on and join the T20 squad."

Boucher added that news of Australia's cancellation hadn’t hampered their preparation for the second Test against Pakistan starting Thursday.

SA trail Pakistan 1-0, after losing the first Test in Karachi by seven wickets. They need a win in Rawalpindi to tie the series.

"It won’t hamper us in this next Test match. The focus is on trying to level this Test series," he said.

"I wouldn’t say it’s a disruption; we’re very focused on the job at hand here in Pakistan.

"It’s certainly disappointing. CSA have expressed their disappointment as well and it’s no different for the players."