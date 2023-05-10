Door remains open for Faf, but fitness, T20 priorities a concern for Walter

Proteas white-ball coach Rob Walter said former limited-overs skipper Faf du Plessis remains a selection option even though there are certain considerations at play.

One of those is Du Plessis's T20 League priorities, even though he has yet to formally retire from international limited overs cricket.

Du Plessis is currently the highest run-maker in the ongoing Indian Premier League, where he plays for the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Proteas white-ball coach Rob Walter said former limited-overs captain Faf du Plessis still has an open door to the national team but will have to understand the different workload requirements needed for 50-Over cricket.

Du Plessis is the current top run-maker in the Indian Premier League, with the Royal Challengers Bangalore benefitting immensely from his late Indian summer through his 576 runs at 57.60 at a strike rate of 157.60.

Du Plessis, though, hasn't featured in 50-Over cricket since the 2019 World Cup game against Australia in Manchester, when he made an even 100.

He last featured for the Proteas in T20 cricket against England in 2020, while he retired from red-ball cricket after the Pakistan tour in early 2021.

Walter, who knows Du Plessis from his early days at the Titans, said he's been in constant conversations with him but also understands that the former Proteas captain makes his money from T20 leagues, and that needs to be considered, along with his injury concerns.

"I've had several chats with Faf, and I'm always pretty open with that," Walter told News24.

"The reality of it is that Faf has injury concerns he wants to take care of, and playing in the T20 leagues are his bread and butter.

"That's his priority, and he certainly hasn't closed the door on playing for the national team, otherwise he would have retired.

"The conversations are ongoing, but 50-Over cricket is different in terms of the workload and the physical expectations.

"He needs to take care of that, something that I totally understand. If, by chance, all of that tidies itself up, from where he's fully fit and firing for 50-Over cricket, we'll have the conversation again.

"For now, T20 cricket is his priority and focus, something I'll respect."

Walter, though is in no doubt as to what Du Plessis offers with the bat in ODI cricket, where he averages 47.

Du Plessis also went to three World Cups, scoring 926 runs in 23 matches at an average of 57.87 with two 100s and seven 50s.

"The question marks about his ability are silly because we know he's good enough, he's a quality player, and his game is in check," Walter said.

"It's about him taking care of his future and us seeing if there's a happy ground that we can find to see if he'll be able to get onto the field for SA again."