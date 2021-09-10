Dream debut for Maharaj as World Cup-bound Proteas crush Sri Lanka in opening T20

South Africa's road to the T20 World Cup in the UAE received a much-needed injection of positivity on Friday night in the form of a commanding 28-run victory over Sri Lanka in Colombo.

Spin bowling, once more, was key to the Proteas success.

SCORECARD | Sri Lanka v Proteas - 1st T20

There were concerns that the visitors had struggled to accelerate at vital parts of the innings, and while Quinton de Kock (36 off 32), Reeza Hendricks (38 off 30), Aiden Markram (48 off 33) and David Miller (26 off 15) all made valuable contributions, the Proteas' 163/5 from their 20 overs felt a little light.

Where this side has made huge strides in recent months under head coach Mark Boucher, though, is in its ability to control games through their spinners.

That was the case once more, and with every passing over of South Africa's spinning squeeze, the game grew too big for Sri Lanka's under-pressure batsmen.

Opener Dinesh Chandimal (66* off 54) was Sri Lanka's only resistance as the hosts limped through to 135/6 from their allotted 20 overs.

Keshav Maharaj (1/19 in 4) debuted and captained on the same day - Temba Bavuma is back in South Africa with a fractured thumb - and the stand-in skipper then went on to take a wicket with his first ball as the Proteas started their defence.

It was a dream debut for Maharaj, who has thrust himself onto South Africa's white-ball scene, but he was ably supported.

Tabraiz Shamsi (1/20 in 2) and Bjorn Fortuin (1/24 off 4) were also fielded as specialist spinners, perhaps giving a glimpse of where Boucher and the Proteas will go when in the UAE in the matches that matter most.

Kagiso Rabada (0/21 in 3), Dwaine Pretorius (1/21 in 3) and Andrich Nortje (1/29 in 4) were also impressive.

With Pretorius batting at No 6 and Maharaj at No 7, the Proteas did not bat deep, which made the 73-run opening stand in 9.5 overs between De Kock and Hendricks crucial.

Markram, again, showed his class and looked set to finish the innings strong before he holed out, but in hindsight, his innings went a long way towards posting a score that Sri Lanka never got close to.

In their final international preparation for October's global showpiece, the Proteas have now taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Thursday's World Cup squad announcement was hardly met with overwhelming optimism from the South African cricket public, with the exclusions of Faf du Plessis, Chris Morris and even Imran Tahir raising eyebrows.

Their extended absences from the international stage, however, meant that nobody in the know was truly surprised by the names that head selector Victor Mpitsang announced.

These are the players who have been entrusted with landing the Proteas their first World Cup trophy - in either white-ball formats - and on Friday, the final stretch of their preparation began in encouraging fashion.

The second T20 takes place on Sunday.

Scores in brief:

SA 163/5 (Markram 48, Hendricks 38, De Kock 36, Hasaranga 2/23)

Sri Lanka 135/6 (Chandimal 66*, Maharaj 1/19)

SA won by 28 runs