31m ago

Red hot Duanne Olivier makes himself available for Proteas, confirms contact from selectors

Duanne Olivier. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)
Duanne Olivier. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

Fast bowler Duanne Olivier has made himself available to play for the Proteas again and has confirmed that the national selectors have made contact with him.

Olivier played the last of his 10 Tests against Sri Lanka in 2019 before signing a Kolpak deal with English county side Yorkshire.

While that contract meant he could not be picked for the Proteas, the 29-year-old also expressed an interest in playing international cricket for England at the time.

Things have changed now though, with Kolpak deals no longer valid following the UK's decision to leave the European Union, and Olivier is back playing domestic cricket in South Africa and has started the season in red-hot form.

The paceman is the leading wicket-taker in the 4-Day Series, having already taken 28 wickets in four matches for the table-topping Lions.

With a marquee Test series against India set to start next month, Olivier revealed Proteas convenor of selectors Victor Mpitsang has already had a chat to him about his availability for the national side.

In quotes published on ESPNCrincinfo, the fast bowler said: "I am open to everything but I am trying to think of the present and not the future at the moment.

"Victor Mpitsang phoned me and asked me if I was open to playing for South Africa again and I said 'of course I am'. It's up to the selectors if they want to include me."

Olivier could join Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje in the Proteas pace attack for the India Tests, especially since Lungi Ngidi has not had any match practice in the recent past after missing the white-ball tour of Sri Lanka for personal reasons, not playing during the T20 World Cup and then contracting Covid-19 on his return home.

