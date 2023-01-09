Dwaine Pretorius announces sudden Proteas retirement: 'It has been a blast'

Proteas all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius has announced his unexpected retirement from international cricket.

The 33-year-old has played 30 T20Is, 27 ODIs and three Tests for the Proteas in his six-year international career.

Pretorius stated he wants to be a "free agent" and will continue to play T20 leagues around the world.

Proteas all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius has confirmed his retirement from international cricket with immediate effect.

Cricket South Africa confirmed in a press release on Monday that Pretorius decided to call time on his six-year Proteas career.

Pretorius, who made his international debut against Ireland in an ODI in 2016, has represented South Africa in all three formats - playing in 30 T20Is, 27 ODIs and three Tests.

The 33-year-old has also been a part of two World Cups but was ruled out of last year's T20 World Cup in Australia.

Pretorius' final game for the Proteas was in October last year, where he sustained a left thumb fracture during the third T20I against India in Indore after he took three for 26.

"We would like to thank Dwaine for all his services to South African cricket. He has always represented the badge with the utmost pride, determination and commitment, leaving everything on the field every time he pulled on the Proteas shirt," said CSA Director of Cricket, Enoch Nkwe.

"His all-round ability added to his value as a player and his quality will no doubt be missed. Go well Dwaine, we wish you well in the next step of your career."

In his statement, Pretorius stated that he is excited to be a free agent, which will help him balance his family and career.

"I leave the Proteas team knowing that every time I stepped on to the field, I gave everything I had in me. From playing with broken toes, fingers and torn muscles, to carrying drinks, team meetings and helping other players wherever I could," wrote Pretorius.

"It has been a blast. Thank you to all the fans for your support and love, you made it extra special."

Pretorius impressed in the T20I arena and holds the record for the best figures by a South African bowler in T20Is with his 5-17 against Pakistan in 2021.

Later that year, he claimed nine wickets and 261 runs at a strike rate of 164.15 at the ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE.

His performances for the Proteas have earned him stints in leagues around the world, including the Indian Premier League, The Hundred, Caribbean Premier League and upcoming SA20.

Pretorius will be in action for the Durban Super Giants in the inaugural SA20, which gets under way from Tuesday.

The Durban Super Giants start their campaign against Joburg Super Kings at Kingsmead on Wednesday (17:30).

Pretorius' statement is as follows:

"A few days ago, I made one of the toughest decisions of my cricketing career. I have decided to retire from all forms of international cricket.

"Growing up, my only goal in life was to play for the Proteas. I didn't know how it was going to happen, but God gave me talent and a serious will to succeed. The rest was in his hands.

"I am shifting my focus to T20 and other shorter formats for the rest of my career.

"Being a free agent will help me achieve the goal of being the best short format player I can be. By doing this, I will be able to have a better balance in my career and family life.

"I would like to thank everyone who played a big role in my career. These are all the coaches, trainers and physios who supported me:

"Enoch Nkwe (Coach Colts - Lions), Riaan Nieuwoudt (school coach), Monty Jacobs (North West), Gordon Parsons (Lions Bowling Coach), Dave Nosworthy (Lions Coach), Russell Domingo (Proteas), Justin Sammons (Batting Coach), Ottis Gibson (Proteas), Graig Govender (Physio Proteas and Lions), Geoffrey Toyana (Lions Coach), Jeff lanskey (Lions Fitness) and Mark Boucher (Proteas Coach).

"All the players I have played with and against over the years you have had an impact on my career. It's so difficult to highlight only one or two because there are so many players that had an impact, but I can mention a few I was fortunate to spend a lot of time with:

"Hardus Viljoen, Chris Morris, Nicky van den Bergh, Rassie Van Der Dussen, Steven Cook, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Neil Mackenzie and a special mention has to go to Andrea Agathagelou, we spent hours and hours training together in an effort to reach our goal in playing for the Proteas. Without a doubt I would not be where I am today without all your help and support.

"A special mention goes to Faf du Plessis, who brought me back after being let go from the international side the first time and who backed me and helped me become a better player; thank you.

"To my Mom, Dad and Brother. During my early cricket playing days you made so many sacrifices to help me reach my dream. Driving all over North West and South Africa supporting me, spending December holidays next to the cricket field and so much more. Without your support I would have never gotten to where I am.

"Lastly, my wife and son. You have supported me all the way, never letting me feel bad about being away for weeks and months at a time. No matter how hard it was, you always kept encouraging and supporting me.

"I leave the Proteas team knowing that every time I stepped on to the field, I gave everything I had in me. From playing with broken toes, fingers and torn muscles, to carrying drinks, team meetings and helping other players wherever I could. It has been a blast.

"Thank you to all the fans for your support and love, you made it extra special."