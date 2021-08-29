Dwaine Pretorius returns to Proteas fold: 'If I play, I want to be performing'

Dwaine Pretorius returns to the Proteas set-up ahead of South Africa's limited-overs series in Sri Lanka.

Pretorius has been out of action since mid-February, missing out on the last three tours.

The Proteas all-rounder hopes to get some game time and contribute in Colombo.

Proteas all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius is back and eager to get back on the field ahead of next week's ODI series against Sri Lanka.

Pretorius last played for the Proteas back in mid-February in the three T20s, which included a career-best five for 17 in the second T20 in Lahore.

In April, Pretorius missed Pakistan's tour to South Africa due to a broken rub and then was ruled out of the Caribbean and Irish tours after contracting Covid-19.

In the Caribbean and Ireland, Wiaan Mulder, George Linde and Andile Phehlukwayo rotated in the Proteas line-up to cover the all-rounder spot(s).

However, now Pretorius is fully fit and ready to go ahead of the first of three ODI series against Sri Lanka, scheduled on Thursday.

While being delighted to be back, Pretorius realises that it won't be easy to solidify his place in the Proteas starting eleven.

"I want to try and contribute to the team for as long as possible and even if I play or not, I want us to win the series and if I could have a small part of that it'll be awesome," the 32-year-old said in a video provided by CSA Media.

"If I play, I want to be performing and hopefully put up some man of the match performances. But as long as we win it, I'll be happy."

Mark Boucher's squad took part in a pre-tour camp in Potchefstroom, where they played on slow wickets ahead of their limited-overs tour.

"We prepared in Potch and that's what we'll think how Sri Lanka wickets will be, quite slow and turning wickets," said Pretorius.

"We tried to prepare as best as we can. They have a few new players so that's where the video analysis helps.

"The humidity is definitely something that takes getting used to, it'll test our fitness... It's a different game plan here.

"The outfield and wicket seem slow, it won't be as fast as it is in South Africa. I think spin or a change of pace will play a massive role in the one-dayers and T20s," he continued.

"I don't think there'll be a lot of swing out there. Hopefully, with the bat, by playing good cricket shots and hitting the space, we'll be okay."

The three-match T20 series between the two countries is scheduled from 10-14 September.

Proteas ODI series in Sri Lanka schedule (all 3 ODIs start at 11:30 SA time):

Thursday, 2 September - 1st ODI (D/N) at R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Colombo

Saturday, 4 September - 2nd ODI (D/N) at R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium

Tuesday, 7 September - 3rd ODI (D/N) at R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium

Proteas ODI squad to Sri Lanka

Temba Bavuma (captain, Lions), Beuran Hendricks (Western Province), Reeza Hendricks (Lions), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), George Linde (Western Province), Janneman Malan (The Rocks), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Titans), Wiaan Mulder (Lions), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Dwaine Pretorius (North West Dragons), Kagiso Rabada (Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Lutho Sipamla (Lions), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions), Kyle Verreynne (Western Province), Lizaad Williams (Titans)