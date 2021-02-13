Proteas

Dynamic Dwaine Pretorius' T20 record: How he did it

Dwaine Pretorius (Photo by Aamir Qureshi / AFP)
Dwaine Pretorius (Photo by Aamir Qureshi / AFP)

Dwaine Pretorius bowled himself into the record books on Saturday with a superb spell of 5/17 in his four overs in the second T20 between the Proteas and Pakistan in Lahore.

Those figures represent South Africa's best in the format, eclipsing Ryan McLaren's 5/19 taken against West Indies in Antigua back in 2010.

Pretorius also became the first ever player to take five wickets in an innings in a T20 against Pakistan.

The Highveld Lions star bowled with intelligence and skill to hand the Proteas a great chance of levelling the three-match series at 1-all.

Here's how he scalped his five victims.

BABAR AZAM

Pretorius maintains a tight line off an awkward length as the ball moves back sharply. 

Babar is caught in front, reviews, but is plumb in front.

IFTIKHAR AHMED

Pretorius goes a bit wider and shorter, rolling his fingers across as the misfiring Iftikhar tries to heave across the line.

He ends up skying the ball to long-on, where David Miller takes a good catch.

MOHAMMAD RIZWAN

The big fish is dismissed as Pretorius goes slower once again, but bowls a much fuller delivery.

Rizwan tries to get under it and only ends up chipping to Andile Phehlukwayo at long-off.

KHUSHDIL SHAH

Pretorius goes for another wider yorker - a good option in the circumstances - and receives the bonus of the batter unwisely trying to heave to the leg-side instead of guiding it on the off.

A thick edge flies to Heinrich Klaasen behind the stumps.

MOHAMMAD NAWAZ

The cherry on top to a brilliant spell. Adjusts his line again and the yorker shatters into off-stump.

He was certainly in the zone!

