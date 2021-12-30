Proteas

Elgar admits him and Markram owe team better starts after India Test loss

Khanyiso Tshwaku
Dean Elgar (Gallo)
  • Proteas skipper Dean Elgar admitted that he and fellow opener Aiden Markram need to get the Proteas off to better starts.
  • They scored only 2 and 1 in their respective opening partnerships during the 113-run loss to India in the first Test at SuperSport Park.
  • India's openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal put together 117 on the first day, a stand that went a long way in settling the outcome of the Test.

Proteas skipper Dean Elgar admitted the onus rested on him and Aiden Markram to give the team a better start when they meet India in the second Test at the Wanderers next week.

In the 113-run loss to India in the first Test that ended on Thursday afternoon at SuperSport Park in Centurion, Markram (13 and 1) and Elgar (1 and 77) only made 2 and 1 when opening the batting in the Test.

When compared to the 117-run opening stand between the game's only centurion in KL Rahul (123) and Mayank Agarwal (60), Markram's and Elgar's inability to give a good start put the rest of the batting line-up under pressure.

Elgar admitted they needed to start better to allow their colleagues to breathe better against India's crack bowling attack.

"We know what it is about. Opening in Test cricket and facing the new ball is not easy. You get a good ball and you're watching the rest of the game," Elgar said.

"They executed their batting fundamentals better and utilised the first hour in their favour. They left well, attacked when they needed to, so they must get credit for that."

In the game, Elgar fell twice to India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah while Markram was bowled out twice by Mohammed Shami.

Elgar admitted that he and Markram were having a tough time as openers but were also mindful of the good bowling they had to face.

"Aiden and I have had the rough of the green at the moment. I got a good ball in the first innings and that happens," Elgar said.

"We're very mindful that as the opening pair, we need to start well and capitalise on good starts when we have the opportunity.

"Aiden's dismissal in the second innings was a rough one. It wasn't a ball that should have got him out.

"When you're behind in a Test match, these kinds of things happen."

Scores in brief:

India: 327 (KL Rahul 123, Lungi Ngidi 6/71 ) and 174 (Rishabh Pant 34, Kagiso Rabada 4/42)

South Africa: 197 (Temba Bavuma 52, Mohammed Shami 5/44) and 191 (Dean Elgar 77, Jasprit Bumrah 3/50)

India won by 113 runs

