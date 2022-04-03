Proteas

Elgar and co ride their luck as Proteas take control of first Test at Kingsmead

Heinz Schenk
Dean Elgar celebrates his second fifty. (Photo by Marco Longari / AFP)
Dean Elgar lived a charmed life in the first session of Sunday's fourth day of the first Test against Bangladesh at Kingsmead.

The Proteas skipper survived two dropped catches and a fortunate reviewed LBW decision before crafting his second fifty of the match, spearheading the hosts' progress to 105/1 at lunch, which ensures them a lead of 174.

It proved a frustrating session for Bangladesh, who had to contend with a new ball that once again didn't do much as well as their suspect catching and yet still managed to create those opportunities.

However, they were also guilty of invariably releasing pressure with some poor deliveries, particularly after the missed chances.

Under overcast skies, the Proteas opening pair of Elgar (62*) and Sarel Erwee adopted a similar approach to their first innings stand of 113, local boy Erwee being content to drop anchor while his captain batted fluently.

Yet Elgar was only on 7 when he played down the wrong line to off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz, got hit on the back leg and was only saved by a marginal umpire's call.

Ebadot Hossain's gutsy spell was rewarded when he trapped Erwee in front, who surprisingly reviewed an adjacent decision on the basis that he somehow got an edge.

The ball was nowhere near the bat.

Elgar then played a loose drive on 34 against Mehidy that went straight in and out from Najmul Hossain Santo at slip, before again lazily hanging his bat out to steer Ebadot square, where Yasir Ali also grassed a fairly regulation chance.

Keegan Petersen (21*), who started his innings with a sublime square drive, was also lucky to emerge unscathed after he was cut in half by a superb Khaled Ahmed delivery that jagged back.

Khaled was convinced, but captain Mominul wasn't.

Replays show a review would've seen Petersen on his way.

In between though, the South African batters prospered, with Elgar once again showing a willingness to score all around the wicket.

That the teams were able to complete the extended session after Saturday's bad light was a testament to Kingsmead's excellent new drainage system.

51mm had bucketed down on the ground overnight, leaving the outfield looking like a lake.

Yet by early morning, everything was in order again. 

