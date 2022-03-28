Elgar at peace with IPL absentees, reckons replacements up for Bangladesh Test task

Proteas Test captain Dean Elgar said he'll have to make do with what he was from a fast-bowling perspective for the upcoming Bangladesh Test series.

Elgar is without his front-line pacers in Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi for the two-Test engagement against the Tigers.

Elgar said the ODI series loss to Bangladesh hurt him despite not being a white-ball player for the national team.

Proteas Test skipper Dean Elgar has made peace with the absence of his Indian Premier League group of players and said the players at his disposal are more than capable of holding the fort while they're gone.



Elgar will be without pacers Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi, while batters Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram are also in India.

That means national convenor of selectors Victor Mpitsang and Proteas coach Mark Boucher will have to find other means to combat a buoyant Bangladesh side in the Test series that starts at Kingsmead in Durban on Thursday.

The 15th edition of the IPL that has also seen the inclusion of two new teams, started on Saturday and will run until 29 May.

It's a change of tack and tone from Elgar, who on his arrival from their 1-1 Test series draw against New Zealand, said it was going to be a case of loyalties being tested from a Test or IPL choice perspective.

"I'm pretty comfortable with the players that aren't here and I had some really good and detailed chats with those players to find out where they are mentally," Elgar said.

"I'm comfortable with the answers they have given me. Be that as it may, they’re not here, so we have to make do without them and the next best that we have in the country.

"I'm still very confident with them and while we've lost a few Test caps and not having those IPL players here, it's a great opportunity for the new guys to stand up and put the other players under pressure.

"I'm pretty confident that they can do that."

Test cricket in South Africa may be far removed from ODI cricket, but what Bangladesh does have in oodles is confidence after their successful white-ball ambush of the hosts last week.

Elgar was on duty with the Titans during the 2-1 ODI series defeat, but said the historic rubber loss was one that resonated with him.

"What happened in the ODI series hurt a lot of players, even one like me who wasn't involved in the ODI series," Elgar said.

"I'm still pretty hurt by the result, so I'd like to think that's fuelled us a little bit more. Our hunger is obviously going to be right up there.

"We know this Bangladesh side is not one of old. They’re a new team with Westernised coaching staff and they've changed their mindset with regards to how to play cricket in South Africa."

South Africa's much-vaunted bowling attack went through the thresher in the first and third ODIs, but Elgar seems to have already taken in the lessons of what they need to do better in the red ball engagement.

"We've been trying to nail down our basics with the new players and give them a bit more of a defined role with regards to how to approach playing in Durban," Elgar said.

"The hunger and excitement levels are very much high because of the experience of what happened not too long ago."

